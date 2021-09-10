SEPT. 11
— The City of Clinton will host a 9/11 Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. at the Freedom Trees memorial at the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Ave.
— Car enthusiasts are invited to Cruise-In during Savanna’s Shadfly Festival for the Savanna Historical Society car cruise. Vehicles of many makes and models will be displayed on Madison Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration fee or pre-registration are required. Savanna Museum & Cultural Center volunteers will register and line up the cars. Owners who would like their vehicles to be in the parade honoring firemen, first responders and veterans should meet in the old Shopko parking lot behind Sullivan’s Foods and Dollar General at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 815-275-1958.
— Christian Free Lutheran Church, 407 N. Main St. in Wheatland, hosts a bluegrass gospel concert featuring musical group Bluegrass Express at 7 p.m. The church will collect a freewill offering.
— Clinton and Fulton businesses will host Rummaging Along the River, sponsored by Visit Clinton, Iowa and Lyons Business and Professional Association. Check the Visit Clinton, Iowa Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
— Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Patriot Day with crafts, facts about America and a march around the museum. Funtime Saturday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Celebrate Patriot Day during Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m.
— Temp Associates will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st. St., Suite B, in Clinton.
— Wild Rose Wine Fest will feature Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band. Local trio Tokyo Train will open the show. The outdoor event takes place from 2-5 p.m. More than 10 of Eastern Iowa's finest wineries will be represented. The cost is $10 per person plus tax and fees or $15 per person for five free wine samples and a wine glass.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— The Whiteside County Health Department Mobile Unit will be at the Taste of Fiesta from noon to 3 p.m. providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 12 and over while supplies last. Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
SEPT. 12
— The Clinton Half Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 Block of Fifth Ave. S. Proceeds will benefit YWCA Clinton.
— Moose Club, at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton, hosts the Sixth Annual Kiwanis Club Show Your Chrome car and bike show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Top 25 awards will be given at 2 p.m. Raffles and 50/50 tickets will raise money. 3D Sound will provide music. Car sign-up is from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $15 they day of the event.
— Jordan Danielsen will provide Live Music on the Deck at Wide River Winery, 1776 East Deer Creek Rd. in Clinton from 2-5 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 2 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
SEPT. 14
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Creating an Angler at 5:30 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. The program provides new experiences in nature for children and builds an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age Supplies will be provided. Experience and licenses are not required for children 16 and older unless they plan to catch fish. The event is free and open to the public.
SEPT. 15
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes chicken, pork and shrimp street tacos, Mexican corn and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 4-7 p.m. for muscular dystrophy research.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 6:30 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.