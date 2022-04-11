APRIL 12
• Crafternoon at the Clinton Public Library's Lyons Branch, Beginning Crochet, 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky.
APRIL 13
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Elementary school-age programming: Basic Coding with Putnam’s Robots, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Lyons Branch Library from 2-4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Sausage, pepperoni and cheese mini pizzas, tossed salad, cuties, and pumpkin pie are on the menu.
APRIL 14
• The Class of '55 will have lunch at Jenny's Diner, 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Iowa Agriculture Director Mike Naig will attend to discuss the state of agriculture in Iowa, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 15
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge; and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.
APRIL 17
• Considine Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-6 p.m., vintage Easter tradition shown in many displays. Cost is $5 for adults; children get in free with parents.
• CrossView Church will host an Easter Morning Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. The menu includes cereal bars, hash browns, sausages, French toast, milk, juice and coffee. church is located at 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois.
APRIL 18
• The Dewitt Town and Country Garden Club, 10 a.m., Central Community Historical Society, 628 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. A tour, meeting and potluck will be held, with soups provided. Please bring a side to share. Table service will be provided. Contact Janis Harbison, president of the Club, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
APRIL 19
• The River Cities Quilters Guild, 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Sherri Freyermuth from Heartland Cottons in DeWitt. She will be giving a demonstration/ lesson on paper piecing. Attendees will be able to work in small groups so it won’t be necessary for each person to have her own machine. Freyermuth will provide kits for a scrappy tulip coaster. You are encouraged to to bring a sewing machine and these notions if you would like a hands-on experience to learn or practice the technique. Notions needed are neutral thread, seam ripper, scissors, small cutting mat, and rotary cutter. Some machines will be available. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton, will present “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas and Scenes” for the DeWitt Noon Lions Cub travelogue at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. This date has been designated as Pie Day. A long-time tradition, the Noon Lions will treat all attendees to a slice of pie in appreciation of their continued support for this series. A $5 donation is suggested. No seats are reserved.
• 90s Nostalgia Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Attention millennials! Join us for an evening of fuzzy posters, nostalgic snacks, and your favorite 90s tunes. Feel free to come dressed in your best 90’s fashion. Event is open to all ages.
APRIL 20
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
APRIL 21
• Sip & Stroll Spring Wine Walk, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown Clinton.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Margo Hansen will talk about life on a farm, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
APRIL 22
• First Central State Bank shred event at First Central State Bank locations. Shredding will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 23
• Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 24
• RiverChor Spring Concert "The Language of Love", 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
• Considine Holiday Gallery, 201 10th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, 2-4 p.m., vintage Easter tradition shown in many displays. Cost is $5 for adults; children get in free with parents.
• The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, 13th annual Spring cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
APRIL 25
• Cooking with Herbs, 5:30 p.m., York Township Public Library, Thomson, Illinois. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on herbs. Learn the basics about herbs and create some herbal desserts. To register for this program, contact the Thomson library at (815) 259-2480.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Gilda’s Club Aromatherapy Workshop & Info Session, 10-11 a.m. in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Learn about the services that Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers and how to make a fun aromatherapy spray from essential oils. All supplies will be provided. RSVP is required. For more details and registration, call (563) 326-7504.
• Elementary school-age programming: Pioneer Living, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own book and discuss it with our group.