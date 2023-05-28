To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 30
• Mindfulness Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., at the Lyons Branch Library. Clinton-area seniors are invited to participate in different mindfulness activities with friends, both new and old, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Practicing mindfulness, or focusing on the present, can have a positive impact on one’s health and well-being. This week's activity is Make Shower Steamers.
• Learn Suicide Prevention Skills with Speak Out Against Suicide. Clinton Public Library, 6-7 p.m. Individuals will learn about suicide warning signs and what to do when a person exhibits those signs from Shawn Felts, the outreach coordinator at Speak Out Against Suicide. This is a learning opportunity for any interested community member as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. If you plan to attend, register online or call 242-8441.
MAY 31
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and Ice cream bars.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly dinner meeting at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30. A business meeting will follow dinner. For more information about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation, call (563) 249-4795.
• Iowa House Democrats Clinton Town Hall, Clinton Community College, Room 116, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
JUNE 1
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 PM, Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 2
• Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet at the Bellevue First Presbyterian Church. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations should be called to Vivian Pitlo, (563) 599-0786. Kurt Wagner is an author who will be presenting about his book "Outdoor Adventure". All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 3
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. This statewide event is held for children 11-18 years old who compete in eight elements: shotgun, rifle, muzzleloader, archery, wildlife ID, orienteering, safety trail and knowledge base test. This is a full day of fun competing as a team or individual! Practices are going on right now. Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 for more information or visit www.iowadnr.gov/yhec.
• Bat house workshop, 7 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. There will be a small lesson, bat house building and a bat hike. An open campfire for roasting will be from 6-7 p.m. Roasting sticks are available. Bring your own food. Hike and campfire are weather dependent. Bat house kits cost $10 each. Please bring your own hammer. Registration is required by calling (563) 328-3286.
JUNE 4
• Eden Valley Nature Center Season Opener, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin. Come in for refreshments and to see all the new changes and your old favorites! We have new hours this summer stretching throughout the whole weekend Friday through Sunday, every weekend! Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• ABATE of Iowa District 21's 34th annual Blessing of the Bikes, 1 p.m., downtown Fulton, Illinois. Golf carts and side-by-sides welcome. Officiated by Father Matthew, Pastor Jon and Pastor Mike. There will be a beer garden, vendors and a 50/50 raffle. Please bring a canned good to donate to local food pantries. For more information contact Juls at 563-249-5681. The event will take place rain or shine.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra's annual Pops Concert in the shell at Riverview Park marks the end of the 69th season and beginning of the 70th season for the orchestra. Concert time is 6:30 p.m., with special activities for families from the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center available from 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a program of show tunes, movie music, novelties, patriotic music, and light classics. The concert is free of charge.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes Mission IV Quartet to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. Root beer floats will be served after the concert.
JUNE 7
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 PM, Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 9
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 10
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 11
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Adult Voyageur pre-trip meeting, 1-4 p.m., Rock Creek. Participants will have a chance to paddle in the voyageur canoes, learn more about the trip, review the packing list, check-out gear to borrow and meet other participants.
JUNE 13
• Totally Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Drives Park, Fulton, Illinois. Food from 5:30-7 p.m. with the Crooked Cactus Band performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There also will be a beer garden. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Fulton Fun Crew.
JUNE 14
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by a special feature provided by Clinton Area Showboat Theatre members. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Linda Dutton of Alexis, Illinois, will speak on “Tall, But Still Growing”. She is a farm gal who has flown a plane as well as driven tractors. She also gardens, refinishes furniture, and enjoys traveling.The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than June 9 for reservations.
• Connect Clinton County will host its Summer Non-Profit Summit at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center at Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche. The summit will run from 8:15-11:45 am. Connect Clinton County was created to connect every non-profit in Clinton County and help non-profits work together. The Connect Clinton County Summits are held once a quarter. If you would like to attend or have any questions, contact Andy Green at director@clintonunitedway.org or 242-1209. The summit is free to attend, but is asking attendees to bring school supplies to help the School Supply Project.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JUNE 15
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 16
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.