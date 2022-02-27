MARCH 1
• Open Range, Air Rifles at Rock Creek Park, Camanche, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Air Rifle Range in the basement of the Eco Center will be open. Children 9 and older must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required. Call (563) 847-7202.
MARCH 2
• St. Patrick’s Day Sock Gnome project. This adorable sock gnome is a fun and easy craft for St. Patrick’s Day. You will need to provide scissors, a glue gun with glue sticks or a strong craft glue, a plastic grocery bag, and anything optional. Grab bags are available starting Wednesday, March 2, at the Clinton Public Library and the Lyons Branch Library. Supplies are limited and the bags are available until gone.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and assorted desserts are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
• Maple Syrup Demonstration, 1 p.m., Westbrook Park, DeWitt. Participants will tap trees, taste their sap and process syrup in two phases. Look for the group in the back parking lot.
MARCH 3
• Maple Syrup Demonstration, 3:30 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. Participants will tap trees, taste their sap and process syrup in two phases. Look for us in the trailhead parking lot.
• The Solar System, 6 p.m., Rock Creek Park. Clinton County Conservation will be projecting on its 12-foot screen a very realistic view of the solar system. Participants will visit all eight planets, the sun, and the moon.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Where is Blackhawk? By Russell Fry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 4
• Homeschool students are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, from 10–11 a.m. to learn about the American bison through activities and animal artifacts. Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
MARCH 5
• Native mushroom ID and cultivation program, 10 a.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon. Join Naturalist Becky from the Wapsi River Center and guest speaker Nick Buonauro, co-owner and laboratory manager of Dark Shadow Mushrooms, to learn about native lowa mushrooms and how to cultivate them. There is no cost. Registration is limited and required by calling (563) 328-3286. The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center is 6 miles south of Wheatland or 1 mile northwest of Dixon, Iowa by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about 1 mile.
•#52Stories, 1:30-3:00 p.m. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recordings. During this meeting participants will chat about what they are doing with their own #52Stories project. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MARCH 8
• Prince of Peace Parish will offer two presentations in our “Peace Soup” Lenten Series this month. Tuesday, March 8, join us in Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, at 6:00 pm, for a simple meal of soup and bread. This will be followed by a presentation, “The Resettlement of Afghan Refugees in Our Area” featuring Tim and Mary Moothart, a couple from Dubuque. They will talk about their work with refugees and discuss ways in which we can support their efforts. You may bring your own soup bowl if you wish. The second presentation, “A Visit to the U.S.-Mexican Border” will be on March 29.
MARCH 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Special feature is Detective Rod Livesay with the Clinton Police Department. He will present “Facebook, SnapChat, and Law Enforcement.” Speaker Dorothy Smith of Moline, Illinois will speak on “Your Unique Fragrance.” All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due March 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 563 (357) 6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2–4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 10
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: LyondellBasell, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 11
• The Lyons Business & Professionals Association is partnering with The Trivia Chick for a trivia night. The room opens at 6 p.m. for social hour and registration, and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Held at the Tuscany at Rastrelli’s, the night will benefit LBPA programming. To register, email director@thesawmillmuseum.org or leave a comment on the Facebook page’s event at https://fb.me/e/7ePP0grSS. Cost is $10 per person with teams of up to 8. You can also register at the door. Bring your own snacks to the Tuscany. Rastrelli’s will have a cash bar for the evening. Please no outside alcohol.
• Morrison Music Theater Association’s production of “Steel Magnolias” at the Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium, Morrison, Illinois, 7 p.m. Tickets are general admission, no reserved seating. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 124 E. Main St., Morrison, and Clinton Printing, 1402 Roosevelt St., Clinton
MARCH 12
MARCH 13
MARCH 15
• Crafternoon at the Lyons Brach Library in Clinton. Beginning Crochet, 1–2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. We will be practicing stitches. Call 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of the “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m., in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join us for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. - Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. - Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5- 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.