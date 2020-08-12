AUGUST 13
• The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bicklehaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
• DeWitt Farmers Market is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in DeWitt. Vendors will sell produce, Scherer meats, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, honey, gifts and crafts. The DeWitt Nite Lions will sell pork chops, brats and hot dogs from 5-7 p.m.
• The University of Iowa College of Public Health is hosting a free webinar for anyone interested in understanding the role of face coverings in controlling COVID-19. This event will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Faculty experts — including Drs. Edith Parker, Renee Anthony, Fred Gerr and Dan Sewell — will address questions posed ahead of time during the brief pre-registration process at https://uiowa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O2NOz0HcRtSfMLILgRVpGg. Pre-registration is required to ensure security over the Zoom platform.
• Unidynes will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. The entry gate on Sixth Avenue North by the picnic garden will open at 5 p.m. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. Masks must be worn while entering the gates. Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than ten. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the grass. The LumberKings are requesting a $5 donation for the event. Proceeds will go to assist future Music on the Avenue events. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
AUGUST 14
• The DeWitt library will host a Teddy Bear Sleepover from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. Register a bear or other stuffed friend at the library before 5 p.m. Friday. Breakfast will be served Saturday morning. Parents should pick up their children between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free. Call the library at 563-659-5523 for more information.
• Funtime Friday at the Children’s Discovery Center will have children and adults moving to Music, Music, Music beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center has a large collection of melodic and rhythm instruments that children and parents can play together. Participants will be socially distanced and no snack will be served.
• Concealed Carry Classes will take place online from 6-8 p.m. Download the Zoom app to attend. Classes cost $50, payable by cash or check. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
AUGUST 15
• Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
• Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
• Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
• Concealed Carry Classes will take place online from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Classes are $50, payable by cash or check. Call, text of message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
AUGUST 16
• Grace Lutheran Camp will serve a pancake breakfast at its Outdoor Pavilion from 8-11:30 a.m. For a donation, visitors may dine on pancakes, sausage and egg casserole. Grace Lutheran Camp Outdoor Pavilion is located at 2675 242nd Street, DeWitt. Proceeds will help pay for the new outdoor chapel.
AUGUST 17
AUGUST 19
AUGUST 22
AUGUST 23
AUGUST 26
• Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— The Northwest Illinois Film Office will host its first Northwest Illinois Film Festival at 8 p.m. at the Midway Drive-In Theatre , 91 Palmyra Rd. in Sterling, Illinois. Gate opens at 7 p.m.
AUGUST 27
AUGUST 28
— The Student Body will play at Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s Backyard Bash. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 6-9:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Coolers are not allowed.
AUGUST 29
— The Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. First Street. Cost is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Ticket are available at Eventbrite or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 30
