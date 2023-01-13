To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JAN. 14
• Clinton AA Group's 75th anniversary open house will begin at 10 a.m. with fellowship from 10 a.m. to noon and lunch at noon. The event will be at the Clinton ASAC building, 250 20th Ave. North, in the gymnasium.
JAN. 15
• Community-wide annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, 1:30-3 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd, Clinton, in the auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. This year marks the 35th year of the community-wide celebration. Featured at this year’s celebration will be Spoken Word by Victoria Thomas. Thomas is the daughter of Wanda and Haydn Thomas and the granddaughter of the late former Mayor LaMetta Wynn. The 20th Annual MLK Peace and Justice Award will be presented to Scott Stubblefield. In addition to Stubblefield, the late Rev. Lionel Davis and Lydia Halbach will be honored posthumously as Legacy Peace & Justice honorees. Along with music and fellowship, the event will feature blessings from the following faiths: Baptist, Catholic, Islamic followed with a re-enactment of a freedom walk throughout the halls of Clinton Community College. For more information on the MLK Celebration, the MLK committee, or the Living Peace 365 initiative, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at 244-7006.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform their annual concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The program includes a unique ensemble for five violas, a Mozart quartet for piano, violin, viola and cello, and a trio for piano, violin, and cello by a 20th century Ukrainian composer. Admission is $20 at the door, or by season ticket. Students are admitted free of charge, and an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price. Details and program notes are available at www.clintonsymphony.org.
JAN. 17
• What You Need to Know About Your Taxes with NelsonCorp Tax Solutions, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Public Library's lower level meeting room. Tax law is constantly changing and mistakes can be costly. NelsonCorp Tax Solutions and the Clinton Public Library would like to invite you to ask the professionals. Andy Fergurson MBA, EA, and Mike VanZuiden, EA, will cover what you need to know this tax season. Some of the topics covered will include: Understanding Tax Brackets, Child Tax Credit, Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit, Education Credits, Premium Tax Credit (Obamacare), Tax Planning for Retirement (RMD,QCD, Roth vs. Traditional and updates to federal and Iowa tax law. Time will be reserved for attendees to ask questions. Registration for this event is encouraged but not required. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 to register.
JAN. 18
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Randy Meier will be providing the program, "Wilderness Volunteering." The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible. The programs are free and open to the public.
• A weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is roast pork, cheesy potatoes, Jimmy John’s bread, peas and assorted desserts.