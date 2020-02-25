FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— WOW Wednesday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will show children how to make elephant toothpaste. WOW Wednesday takes place from 2-6 p.m. at the Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. Admission is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
FEBRUARY 27
— River Bend Mobile Food Bank will deliver food assistance at Ashford University gymnasium, 400 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, at 11 a.m. Registration will take place from 10:15-11 a.m. Organizers ask that residents not arrive before 10:15 a.m. Distribution will take place outdoors except in the case of inclement weather. Be prepared to wait, as the process can take up to two hours.
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo every Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for 21 games and the Jackpot. Extra packs and special games are available for an additional fee. The Women of the Moose will sell food before games start. Proceeds benefit children at Mooseheart and seniors at Moosehaven. The Clinton Moose Lodge is located at 1936 Lincoln Way.
FEBRUARY 28
— Clinton Regional Development Corporation will host a business roundtable at Clinton Community College Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive in Clinton, from 8-10 a.m. The roundtable will discuss increasing employee retention.
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— Children can have fun on inflatables during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10 a.m. The program is free with a paid admission to the Center.
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have desserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— A Carry Concealed class will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2020 N. Third St. in Clinton. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and residents of Iowa. The cost is $50. A valid ID is required. Call or text Stacey Bussie at 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 1
MARCH 3
— Soup and conversation are on the menu at 6 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. The Lenten series Care of Our Common Home commemorates the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato Sí: On the Care of Our Common Home." The day's topic will be Awe, Wonder and the Sacred Connection.
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.
MARCH 5
— The Clinton Herald will host a coffee and conversation at at Homer's Deli and Sweetheart Bakery from 8-10 a.m. Residents can tell the Herald what matters to them and sign a petition to save the LumberKings.
