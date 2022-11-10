To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
NOV. 12
• Fall festival bazaar and ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche. There will be vendor and craft tables and food will be available. The menu includes sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
NOV. 14
• “Messiah" Rehearsals begin in the Great Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South. Scores will be provided for those who need them; singers who have their own scores are invited to use them if they wish. Rehearsals will be held on subsequent Mondays until the performance, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, in Clinton.
NOV. 15
• Introduction to Writing Short Stories: Teen & Adult Workshop at Clinton Public Library Makerspace from 6-7 p.m. Hampton author Tom McKay will present a one-hour workshop of instruction, discussion, and exercises. This session will focus on plot, characters, and setting as three main elements of a short story and address action, description, and dialogue as three important tools in telling a story. We will provide pencils, pens or paper if needed, or bring a laptop. Short stories by Tom McKay have been published in numerous magazines and journals. His collection “Finding Their Way: Short & Longer Stories” is now in print. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
NOV. 16
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Push the Pause Button: Support for Caregivers at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 10-11 a.m. This free workshop will offer support information for cancer caregivers. We will discuss the common worries and concerns, role changes, and the benefits of care-giving. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their experience, hear from others like them, and learn practical strategies to cope and bolster their own well-being. Featuring Vincente Solis, MSW, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. To register, or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504. RSVP is required.
• The Clinton Public Library's Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
NOV. 18
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
NOV. 19
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. Share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. The group will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. Please bring “a recipe you have tweaked and made your own”. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
• Prairie Pastures/Soaring Eagle Dog Park will host its annual Pet Pictures at the Soaring Eagle Nature Barn, 3923 N. Third St., Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per sitting, and weather permitting, outdoor sittings will be available. The photographer will e-mail all pictures directly to those participating, and they can select their own poses. All profits will go directly to the dog park. Call Judy at (563) 249-4132 for an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted if time allows.
NOV. 20
• The seventh annual Clinton Bowling Association craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Triple Play 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. There will be shopping, handmade crafts, a bake sale and raffles to support Junior Bowling.