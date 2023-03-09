To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 11
• Funtime Saturday program at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature decorating placemats for guests to use at the upcoming Omelet Breakfast fundraiser. The Funtime program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is a free activity with museum admission. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located in at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
MARCH 14
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
• "After Five" Women's Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $14. The special feature will be a fun game of St. Patrick's Day Trivia. Inspirational speaker will be Lori Boruff from Monmouth, Illinois. She will speak on "Living Life Together."
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Speaker will be Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, Social Action & Catholic Charities Director, Diocese of Davenport. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
MARCH 15
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is barbecue on buns, potato salad, macaroni salad, chips, and St. Patrick’s Day poke cake.
MARCH 18
• Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Rock Creek in Camanche. Doors open at 6 p.m.; trivia starts at 7 p.m. Come for a fun night of trivia to raise funds for the Friends of Rock Creek and Fishing Has No Boundaries organizations. FORC are the eyes and ears of the visitors while promoting the park through volunteering and hosting events. FHNB now hosts two fishing events at the county parks for youths and adults with disabilities who might not otherwise have the opportunity to fish. Register your table of eight for $80, or $15 for individuals. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve your spot.
MARCH 21
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speakers will be the Creative Crew of Fulton, Illinois. Members of the group are from the surrounding area and will talk about the how they started as a charity sewing group, with their projects benefiting both local and worldwide organizations. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Speaker will be Tamra Jetter, Director, Vince Jetter Community Center, Clinton. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The program is “'Wooden Shoe' Like to Visit Holland: Abroad and At Home?" by Barbara Mask. A $5 donation is suggested.
MARCH 25
• Residents are invited to a spring quilt display and luncheon with bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lost Nation. There will be a quilt display, and quilts will also be for sale. There will be a creamed turkey or Maid-rite lunch for dine in or carryout. Adult tickets are $10. Tickets for children 5-12 are $5.
• The annual Icicle Bicycle Ride will begin at The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil in the Lyons District. Registration is set from 9:30 to 11 a.m. that day. Early-bird price is $20 until March 9, with the regular fee of $25 from March 10 until the day of the race. Lunch tickets will be handed out at registration. Tickets can be used at either Homer’s Deli or Lyons Tap. This year’s course will start at The Bicycle Station, and move toward the Discovery Bike Trail. Bicyclists will follow the trail to Fifth Avenue South, then follow the trail, as marked by signs, to Camanche, turning around just before reaching U.S. 67. To register prior to the race, log on to www.rbbcclinton.org. For more information, contact Mary Rupp at (563) 249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com.
• Clinton County Pheasants Forever Banquet, 5 p.m. at Millennium Ballroom, Goose Lake. Contact Brad Taylor at 563-221-1214.
MARCH 26
• The 35th annual Omelet Breakfast Fundraiser will be held at the Discovery Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by the board of directors of the non-profit children’s museum. The omelet breakfast returns to a sit-down and dine-in event with the option to carry out meals if desired. Tickets are available at the Discovery Center, Clinton National Bank locations in Clinton and Camanche, Déjà vu Furniture and Accessories, and Clinton Printing. Cost is $15 for adults and teens, and $8 for children ages 12 years younger. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located in at 332 Eighth Ave. South. It is open five days per week: Wednesdays, 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
MARCH 28
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Terri Scott, Higher Education Director, Meskwaki Settlement School, Tama; Mary Young Bear, Textile Curator, Meskwaki Museum and Cultural Center, Tama. Handmade bead bracelets and jewelry will be available for sale. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will welcome Kevin Oetken at its annual dinner meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mount Carroll Church of God. Following dinner, Oetken will make a presentation showcasing Native American artifacts, which he has personally found over 45 years of collecting. He is a consultant forester and owns Woodland Forestry Consulting. He has a great interest in how Native Americans used trees, wildflowers, and wildlife for thousands of years, and how European settlement has impacted our environment in a much shorter period of time. Reservations must be made by March 19. With a reservation, fee for the dinner and program is $20 for NIFA members and their guests or $25 for non-members. Without a reservation, it is $30. The dinner this year will feature Arnold Farm pork and beef. Reservations can be made by phone to Kevin Cahill at 815-979-8900 or by email at kevincahillfarm@gmail.com or at www.nifatrees.org/events. The Church of God is located at 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll, Illinois.
APRIL 1
• The 20th annual Grand Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1 at the bandshell in Clinton's Riverview Park. There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes donated from local merchants and community members. Children ages 0-3 can meet and greet the Easter Bunny and will receive an Easter bag at 1 p.m. The first Grand Egg Hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. Ages 4-5 will be first, followed by ages 6-7, and ending with ages 8-10. Parents are not allowed in the hunt area. The rain date is April 8.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.