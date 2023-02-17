To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
FEB. 18
• The volunteer millers of de Immigrant are hosting an afternoon of fun with a “Board Game Bonanza” Day. This event is free and open to the public in the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., across from the authentic Dutch windmill in Fulton, Illinois. Individuals and families of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of table games. Game time begins at 1 p.m. Beverages and light refreshments will be available.
FEB. 19
FEB. 20
• Showing of the documentary "13th" and observance of worldwide Social Justice Day. In this award-winning documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. Join 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
FEB. 21
The River Cities Quilters Guild will have a meeting at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Diane Guntzel, a native Clintonian, retired teacher, and an exploring artist who dabbles with quilt art and will be presenting a program on how her art projects emerge from a wide range of objects and materials. She will share where her different ideas come from and how creativity alters the outcome the majority of the time. Artistic expression comes when one least expects it. Materials and objects used in an art piece are given time to linger on a table, allowed to be viewed from many different angles, and given lots of time to be show their potential art qualities. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
FEB. 22
• Underground Railroads and Routes in Clinton County. Lyons Branch Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. What made a person become involved in the Underground Railroad? How prevalent was the Underground Railroad in Clinton County? What were the limitations, the challenges, and the results of agents and freedom seekers? How many freedom seekers do you think came through Clinton County? Please join us to learn about the freedom seekers and the routes in Clinton County, presented by Matt Parbs, executive director of The Sawmill Museum. Registration is encouraged as seating is limited; call 242-5355.EB. 22
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be pepperoni, sausage and cheese mini pizzas, tossed salad, and assorted desserts.
FEB. 23
• Cricut Class: DIY Bookmarks. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make a bookmark using the Cricut cutting machine. Staff will give a demonstration and everyone attending will be making a bookmark. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441. This is open to ages 14 and older.
• Doreen Ketchens, jazz clarinetist from New Orleans, will perform at the Ohwnard Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa at 10 a.m. There will be just one performance of this show. Admission is free. Call (563) 652-9815 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to make reservations.
FEB. 24
• Device Advice: Clinton Public Library: 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 25
• Freezin’ for a Reason! Registration is open for the Clinton County Conservation Foundation’s Polar Plunge! Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 349-8680 to sign up and pledge to raise $100 to take the plunge. All proceeds benefit environmental education in Clinton County. The plunge is at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek, Camanche.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux, Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library. For the February meeting, please bring a recipe for “Soups”.
• Outdoorsmen and their families are invited tp attend the Sportsman’s Banquet on Feb. 25 at Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois. The midwinter Sportsman’s Banquet is hosted by the Mississippi Flyway Waterfowlers and is aimed at raising money for local wetland conservation. Banquet doors open at 5 p.m. For banquet and ticket information call Ron Kaufman at (309) 887-4390 or email RonKaufman1@msn.com. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.
FEB. 26
• The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker and historical object expert Ralph Kennedy from Mount Carroll, Illinois. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. Kennedy is the owner of Kennedy Furniture Conservation and will describe the distinction and philosophical differences of preservation, conservation and restoration of cultural and historical properties with some personal case study examples. All Forum events are free and open to the public.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.