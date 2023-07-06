To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 9
• To celebrate Morrison/Fulton Day at the LumberKings game at NelsonCorp Field, Morrison Community Hospital, in conjunction with MedForce Air Ambulance, is bringing in the MedForce helicopter for a special appearance. The helicopter lands near the stadium at 1 p.m., pending weather conditions. Kids of all ages are encouraged to climb inside to see what an air ambulance helicopter looks like. Photos are encouraged. Gift bags will be given to the first 100 kids. The helicopter will remain on the ground until about 3 p.m.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton Ill., welcomes The Farm Hands to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. Root beer floats will be served after the concert.
JULY 11
• Totally Tuesday at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois. A beer garden is open from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music by Wild Oatz from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will serve from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Fulton Fun Crew.
JULY 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by music provided by Randy Venema, of Fulton, Illinois. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Joyce Buseman, of Centerville, South Dakota, will share “Insurance for a Secure Future.” She’s an insurance agent who talks about growing up in a secure environment. The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than Friday, July 7, for reservations.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park featuring Cody Wilkerson from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music! D-Lectable D-Lites will have food available to purchase.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 3-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• Puppet Camp. Clinton Public Library, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 12-14. During this three-day camp you will get hands-on experience with puppets. Join us and learn how to bring a puppet to life, use your voice, create a puppet show, and make a puppet of your own. This program is for kids ages 10-12. As this is a workshop, attending all three days is highly recommended.
JULY 13
• Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• The CHS Class of '55' will have a class picnic in the Camanche City Park at noon. The food will be delivered from TJ's Food Truck. Call in your order the day before. All are invited.
• Dave's Coffee Cakes will be at MercyOne in the lobby from 10 a.m. until gone. Any questions, call (563) 219-8681.
• Visit Jackson County parks with Friends of Jackson County Conservation. Explore parks, preserves, and public areas through Jackson County. On July 13, the group hike will be held at McNeil Nature Preserve near Preston. Meet at the parking lot at McNeil at 9 a.m. Carpooling from Maquoketa is also available. Registration is required at least 48 hours prior to the event. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 652-3783 for more information or to register. The Aug. 10 hike will be held in the Bellevue area.
• Tai Chi for Health for Arthritis/Falls Prevention. The Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant Street, Clinton, 10-11 a.m. Sponsored by the Clinton Public Library, sessions will run from July 13-Nov. 16. Class meets one hour per week for 16 sessions. There is no class on Aug. 17, Sept. 14, or Oct. 19. Space is limited to 20 participants age 60 and older. Due to renovations at the Clinton Public Library, classes will be held at The Sawmill Museum. The movements of Tai Chi are gentle, graceful, and a safe way to relieve pain and gain balance, strength, and flexibility. Tai Chi for Arthritis is easy and enjoyable to learn. This workshop is led by Sonita Carlson, program facilitator for Milestones Area Agency on Aging, and certified TCA instructor by the Tai Chi for Health Institute. Call Milestones in Davenport to register at (563) 723-5969 or pre-enroll online at milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs.
• Music on the Avenue featuring 10 of Soul, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 14
• Genealogy One-On-One. Lyons Branch Library. Please register through the MyLibro App to reserve a time slot. Would you like to start researching your family history and don't know where to start? Do you have questions about using ancestry.com? Would you like to learn how to clip articles from historical newspaper websites? The Lyons Branch Library is offering genealogy one-on-one appointments to help you with your questions. These appointments are for 45 minutes and will be offered on Fridays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. You will need to register through the MyLibro App to reserve a time slot.