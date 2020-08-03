AUGUST 5
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
—Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church of Fulton, Illinois welcomes The Browns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The Browns, from LeMars, Iowa, have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago. The church will take a freewill offering during the event. Spring Valley is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton.
— Continuing with the schedule of events Music on the Avenue had planned, Down 24 will be performing at NelsonCorp Field. The event is free. The Sixth Avenue North gate will be open at 5 p.m., with the band beginning at 6 p.m. The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left-field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area. Food and drink specials will be available for purchase with $3 canned beers and $2 bottled soda and water, along with a special on Garbage Pails and other food items. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
AUGUST 7
— Children will hear a favorite story and plant bean seeds during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, though all children are welcome. The program is free with museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Fareway. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
AUGUST 8
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— The Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the only touring "Lumber Jill" show in North America, will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Fareway. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
AUGUST 9
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
— The Clinton LumberKings will be welcoming fans out to NelsonCorp Field to watch the Cubs and Cardinals game in the Picnic Garden area at 6 p.m. The game will be on display with an LG 65' 4K TV courtesy of Zirkelbach Home Appliance. There is no cost of admission for this event. The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Guests can take advantage of concession deals for food and beverages. Two-dollar cans of beer and bottles of soda or water, along with special food prices will be available.
AUGUST 10
— From 5-7 p.m., a portion of sales from Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will be donated to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry out and delivery are available.
AUGUST 11
— Sisters of St. Francis will conduct an Anti-Human Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611 for more information.
AUGUST 12
— Todd Striley and the Noize will play at Four Square Park in Lyons from 5-7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, and coolers and enjoy music while shopping the Farmer's Market and socializing. The event is free. Sponsors are 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank and the Lyons Business and Professional Association.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 15
— Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 19
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 22
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 26
— Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
AUGUST 29
—Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.