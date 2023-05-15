To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 16
• Mindfulness Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., at the Lyons Branch Library. Clinton-area seniors are invited to participate in different mindfulness activities with friends, both new and old, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Practicing mindfulness, or focusing on the present, can have a positive impact on one’s health and well-being. This week's activity is chair yoga with the YWCA.
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. This month's meeting will have the owners of Helios Stitches and Stuff Fabric Store from Mt. Vernon. The store is known for carrying bright and colorful fabrics. They’ll bring with them many of their fabrics and sewing tools for sale. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Bike Safety presented by Chad Jensen. 5:30- 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library Lower Level Meeting Room. Calling all bike friends! Join us to learn the basics of bike safety for people of all ages. We will learn about helmet safety, navigating tips for a safe ride, and safety gear. This program is presented by Chad Jensen, of The Bicycle Station and Jensen Oil. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-8441 or register online.
• DeWitt Noon Lions Travelogue. Jerry and Julie Skalak will present Eygpt: An Amazing Wonder of the World at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse in DeWitt. Doors open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A $5 suggested donation is requested. Refreshments are available for purchase. The Central Community Historical Society & Museum, is located at 628 Sixth Ave. just down the street from the Operahouse. It will be open from 1-2:30 pm before the DeWitt Noon Lions Travelogues.
MAY 17
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, applesauce, Jimmy John’s bread, and dessert.
• Grand revealing of the LumberKings mural will be from 4-6 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field, 67 Sixth Ave North, Clinton. The LumberKings mural is a collaboration between Clinton High School graduate and artist Cameron Raab, Synergy, the City of Clinton, and the Clinton LumberKings, who have come together to create a piece of public art for the LumberKings and Clinton residents. The event will include light snacks and refreshments for those who attend. A limited edition print will be given to attendees to commemorate this work of public art. During the event, attendees will hear from the artist as well as local officials.
MAY 18
• The Clinton County Historical Society will host a Supper-in-a-Sack fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. until the food runs out. The cost is $6 per sack. Drive up to the museum at 601 S. First St. for an easy supper.
• Makerspace Class. Felt Flower Hoop Wreath. Clinton Public Library Children’s Department, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to make a simple, yet beautiful wreath, using just a handful of supplies. Using the Cricut machine, we will turn ordinary sheets of felt into lovely, rolled flowers. Choose from a variety of colors and styles to create your own, unique floral arrangement. Pair with a simple embroidery hoop for a beautiful, custom wreath. Class is open to ages 14 and older. Supplies are limited. Registration is required. Call 242-8441 or visit https://clintonpubliclibrary.us/programs-and-events to reserve your spot.
• A community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be from 3-6 p.m. at Albany United Methodist Church. The church is located at 502 First Ave., Albany. To donate, contact Jill Hesse at (563) 212-5068 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 2202 to locate the drive.