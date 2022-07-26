To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 27
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., second floor of the Clinton Public Library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• The Fulton Red Hats will meet at a Lanark restaurant. There will be car pools from the Fulton Shell Station in Fulton at 11:15 a.m. and McDonald’s in Savanna, Illinois at 11:45 a.m. After lunch at the Crooked Roof in Lanark, the group will then tour a historic stone house in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Call (815) 589-3360 for any questions.
• Amaze-wing Hawks, 1:30 p.m., Ericksen Community Center (note location change). Discover the swooping and soaring hawks found all around us. There will be a live bird presentation, as well as other hands-on animal stations. All ages are welcome. Presented by Clinton County Conservation.
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Lojo Russo will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Holly’s Dogs will have food available to purchase.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. Clinton County Conservation has worms, poles and tackle. Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill at (563) 847-7202 with any questions.
JULY 28
• Beaver Island Paddle Trip, 10 a.m.. Meet at the South Clinton Boat Ramp to launch. We will have to cross the rock levee at the head of Sunfish Slough and deal with other possible blockages. Sounds like an adventure right? We’ll survey it prior to the trip and give you our best estimate of its difficulty. Call (357)-0759 for more info and to register. This is a Clinton County Conservation event.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection, 6 p.m.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
JULY 29
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JULY 30
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
JULY 31
• Victory Center Day at Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field, 2 p.m.
AUG. 5
• It was 50 years ago that the Jackson County Retired School Personnel had its first meeting. Members will celebrate at St. Mark’s Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Nancy Wagner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.