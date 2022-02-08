FEB. 9
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “North Carolina Cultural Exchange” will feature a team of de Immigrant Millers, Educators and Friends of the Windmill who traveled to Raleigh/Durham North Carolina to exchange ideas and learn about the area and learn some of their best practices while sharing the best of Fulton with their team.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Chicken noodle soup, sub sandwiches and ice cream sandwiches are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, open from 12:30-5 p.m.
• Storytime, Clinton Public Library’s Main Library. Storytimes are on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the library. Today’s event is a “Peace and Kindness” storytime.
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 10
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The CHS Class of 1955, 11:30 a.m., at Legends Bar and Grill for lunch. Everyone is welcome.
FEB. 11
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. The theme is “Love Your Heart.”
FEB. 12
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Funtime Saturday begins at 10:30 a.m. The theme is “Love Your Heart.” Saturday Special will be from 2-3 p.m and will be a Valentine Party: Love Your Heart + Art, and you can pet Paul the Therapy Dog.
FEB. 13
• Animal Signs Hike, 1 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. Participants will investigate the timber looking for animal signs such as tracks, homes, and scat. They will meet at the Nature Center and make their way through the trails. Be sure to wear comfortable and warm shoes. This is a free program, all children need to be accompanied by an adult.
FEB. 15
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek. The Nature Center & Camp Store are open.
• Crafternoon at Clinton Public Library’s Lyons Branch, Beginning Crochet, 1-2 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan will teach the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. During the first class, participants will practice stitches. Call (563) 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
• Open Range, archery, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek. The range in the basement of the eco center will be open by appointment. A Range Master will provide safe and practical instruction. Children (9+ recommended) must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required, with just 10 people allowed for each of the one-hour sessions. Call (563) 847-7202.
FEB. 16
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “Stephen Douglas - The Little Giant" will feature author Reg Ankrom. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
FEB. 17
• Personal Financial Wellness, presented by Sterling Federal Bank, in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library, 2-3 p.m. Learn the importance of your credit score, budgeting, and what you should know about consumer fraud protection from Reed Hutchcraft of Sterling Federal Bank. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Seating is limited so please call 242-8441 to register.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Underground Railroad & Clinton County Farms, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
• Painting Class with “Fresh Paint” with Christine Boeve, 6 to 8 p.m., $35, Rock Creek. Paint your own version of this Chickadee on a Crabapple Tree winter scene. All materials supplied. Register at www.mycountyparks.com
FEB. 18
The Resistors at The V'ue, 7 to 9 p.m., 137 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Tickets are available at https://thevue.ticketleap.com/the-resistors/?fbclid=IwAR0cflp_9CvfAu-OWhszdCiDZ0ojvjNq-LBg1C7H12af0Ng_hCsvAaUc_Ks
FEB. 19
• A Symphonic Menagerie. Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert for families of music lovers, young musicians, and potential musicians at 2 p.m. in the Morrison High School Auditorium in Morrison, Illinois. The program will include the overture to the opera The Thieving Magpie, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Waltzing Cat, Waltz from Swan Lake, and the entire Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals. The program will also feature student cellist Keegan Roddy as soloist, chosen from the annual Young Artist Auditions. Students admitted free. Adult tickets at the door.
• Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon, 1- 3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m., Plaza Bowl, Clinton. $50 registration fee, $300 in fundraising efforts per team of five. Event website: https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-bowlathon-gateway/
FEB. 20
• River Arts Center open house, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. Open to the public; there is no fee to attend.
FEB. 23
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature Jean Roeder, who has worked in the health care field over 45 years. She is an avid runner and has organized local races, including the Easter Seals Run, Pam Pray Memorial Run, the Dutch Days Race, Calvary Hill Hustle and the Fulton Christmas Walk Run. She has volunteered at Starfish Haiti and currently is active with Fulton Kiwanis. She will share her latest accomplishment "Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro". The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• Frankly Speaking about Cancer: Living with Uncertainty hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, 10–11 a.m. This program will be in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. This workshop is for those living with uncertainty and discusses common challenges and worries, mental health and cancer, acknowledging the known, unknown, and what is next.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Please call 242-5355 for details and to register for February.
FEB. 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Duke Slater by Bill Misiewicz, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
• Moon Rocks & Apollo Missions Program at Hurstville Center, 6 p.m. The Apollo missions enabled astronauts to collect and bring lunar rocks and soil back to Earth. Participants at an upcoming event at the Hurstville interpretive Center will have the opportunity to see and hold these very rocks and soil from the moon! Join Jackson County Conservation for a free event. The program will begin with a short presentation from Dave Gossman about the moon rocks and what these lunar samples can tell us about the geology of the moon and give us insight into the moon’s history. Bruce Droessler, Maquoketa, worked for the Apollo Program and will share about his experience as a launch technician and in the Firing Room at NASA. Bruce will have memorabilia from the Apollo missions, including a launch procedure signed by astronauts that went to the moon. Following the presentation, participants will be able to view the memorabilia, and hold the moon rocks and soil samples, while also viewing them through a microscope. For additional learning, a 57-minute video “From the Earth to the Moon” will begin around 7:00 PM. This video examines the world of lunar geology, and the preparations for making lunar exploration more than just an engineering feat. Registration is required 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
FEB. 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, Main Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Unity Christian School Throwback Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Concessions are available at 6 p.m., and child care is available for a donation. Call (815) 589-3912 to register. Team cost is $80 if registered and pre-paid by Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, the cost is $100 per team. This is an Athletic Booster fundraiser.