OCT. 2
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— The Fulton Fall Festival begins with a 2-mile walk and run in collaboration with KT3 Fitness's Fulton's Fittest competition. The run begins at 914 Fourth St. in Fulton. Heritage Canyon will show visitors life on the prairie, a scarecrow stroll will show off the downtown businesses and their scarecrow displays and the Windmill Cultural Center will be open to visitors. Pumpkin painting, grilling at the Fulton Meat Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., orchard fresh apples, fresh Amish baked goods and food trucks will all be found in Fulton during the day.
— Unity Christian School's Fall Festival is set for 2-6 p.m. at 711 10th St. in Fulton. The festival includes a vendor and craft fair, game booths, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch and a chili cook-off.
— The Riverview Bacon and Brew Fest is set for 4-7 p.m. in Riverview Park. Tickets are $20. Food truck samples will cost $2 cash. The Slough Boys will provide music for the evening. People must be 21 or older to attend. IDs will be checked.
— Experience Timber Lake Terror every Friday and Saturday in October, courtesy of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. The haunted lake is open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online.
— The #52Stories genealogy project will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton, from 1:30-3 p.m. The project asks participants to record a story every week in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recordings. Call us at 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Halloween in the Parks at Eden Valley, Walnut Grove and Sherman Parks. Campers may decorate their campsites for the weekend, and costumed children are invited to trick or treat from 5-6 p.m. through the campground. County Conservation asks campers to pass out candy.
OCT. 3
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will host an artist's reception for Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder from 1-3 p.m. The women will display their watercolors and other art through Nov. 6.
— Paul Grime, dean of Spiritual Formation and dean of the Chapel at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will perform a recital on the new hybrid organ of Trinity Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. A dinner will follow. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 656 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— First United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 165th Anniversary with a gospel concert by The Crown Quartet at 4 p.m. The church is located at 400 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will host its fourth annual Hawk Watch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle Point Park in Clinton. Hawk watchers will attempt to count every migrating bird of prey passing by the north-end Mississippi Overlook at Eagle Point. Special guest, Biologist Kelly McKay, is spearheading the watch. County Conservatio= will have scopes set up and binoculars to lend.
OCT. 6
— The American Countess, little sister to the American Queen, will visit Clinton between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 7 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder Kelly McKay will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a star walk at 6:30 p.m. at McAndrews Wildlife Area. Participants should meet at the parking lot and shuttle to the open hilltops. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
OCT. 7
— Clinton High School's Synergy, a science, technology, engineering and math program, will host an open house and ribboncutting at its headquarters, 215 Sixth Ave. S., Suite 20, in Clinton. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a light lunch.
OCT. 10
— People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
OCT. 11
— Jackson County Conservation invites residents to participate in the remnant hill prairie survey. Join naturalist Tony Vorwald at 10 a.m. to document and learn about the native prairie plants found at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area’s remnant prairie in order to better preserve and restore this rare piece of Iowa’s natural heritage. Following the survey, invasive species will be removed. Contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com for information. Buzzard Ridge Access is located at 30th Ave. in Baldwin.
OCT. 18
— Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa" at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about "Prohibition in Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
OCT. 27
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. 4th Street, Clinton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.