DEC. 20
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 21
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• Lyons Reads Book Club at Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. Registration is encouraged; call 242-535.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is beef and chicken tacos, Mexican corn, Mandarin orange cups, and assorted desserts. If River Bend Schools are canceled that day due to bad weather, The Table is also canceled.
DEC. 22
DEC. 23
