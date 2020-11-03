NOVEMBER 5
• Fulton, Illinois parent teacher organization will host a fundraiser at Rooted Boutique. Rooted Boutique will donate 10% of sales from 4-7 p.m. to Fulton Elementary School PTO. Ten percent of online sales the entire day will be donated to the PTO.
• Eagle Heights Elementary School will host an open house from 4-5 p.m. for the community and everyone who contributed to the new playground. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Masks will be required. Rain or snow date is Friday, Nov. 6.
• The Clinton High School Drama Department will perform “Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast” at 7 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theatre. The performance will be live-streamed. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/.
NOVEMBER 6
• Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will explore farming facts and fun. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Miss Sarah will bring her pet chicken. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOVEMBER 7
• Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will explore farming facts and fun. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Miss Sarah will bring her pet chicken. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. At 2:30, the Saturday Special program will teach children the science behind farming.
NOVEMBER 8
• The Clinton High School Drama Department will perform “Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast” at 2 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theatre. The performance will be live-streamed. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/.
• Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network’s toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
NOVEMBER 9
• Happy Joe’s in Clinton will donate 20% of its profits from 5-8 p.m. to Whittier PTA for playground equipment. Carryout, curbside and delivery orders qualify.
NOVEMBER 10
• A fundraiser night at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will raise money for Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. Pizza Hut will donate 20% of its sales between 5-7 p.m. to the Discovery Center.
NOVEMBER 11
• A ribbon-cutting for the Leonard Crunelle World War I Statue is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The statue is located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive.
• Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion will give a State of the City address online at 3:30 p.m. The State of the City address will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and on the City’s Mediacom channel.
NOVEMBER 13
• An online silent auction begins to raise money for Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. More than 35 baskets and gift packages are available. More than 75 local shops, restaurants and businesses have provided merchandise and gift certificates.
NOVEMBER 14
• Chancy Lutheran Church will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to donate blood should sign up at https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/. Chancy Lutheran Church is located at 2315 Wallace St. in Clinton.
NOVEMBER 15
• River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged.
NOVEMBER 22
• From 5-7 p.m., Rastrelli’s Tuscany will serve food and raise money for Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Discovery Center, 563-243-3600. Meals will be delivered curbside. Cost is $9 for adults and teens, $5 for children aged 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger.
NOVEMBER 30
• The LumberKings will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on Sixth Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field. Donors can book an appointment in advance here:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html
/drive-results?zi
pSponsor=Lumberkings.
