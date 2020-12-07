DECEMBER 8
— Clinton County Conservation will open the range in the basement of the Eco Center for air rifles. The free event will include safety and practical instruction. Participants must use County Conservation equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. The event is for children ages 9 and older. They must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required. Only seven people will be allowed for each of the two 1-hour sessions at 5 and 6 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to reserve a spot. The Eco Center Nature Gallery will be open from 2-5 p.m. with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at 4 p.m.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 9
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
DECEMBER 10
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.