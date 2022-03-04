MARCH 5
• The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, 519 E. 11th St., will host a comedy show featuring Kenny Ahern at 10:30 a.m. March 5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• #52Stories. Saturday, 1:30-3:00 p.m. The #52Stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recordings. During this meeting participants will chat about what they are doing with their own #52Stories project. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MARCH 8
• Prince of Peace Parish will offer two presentations in our “Peace Soup” Lenten Series this month. Tuesday, March 8, join us in Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, at 6 p.m., for a simple meal of soup and bread. This will be followed by a presentation, “The Resettlement of Afghan Refugees in Our Area” featuring Tim and Mary Moothart, a couple from Dubuque. They will talk about their work with refugees and discuss ways in which we can support their efforts. You may bring your own soup bowl if you wish.
• Richard and Helen Rockrohr, of Maquoketa, invite travelogue attendees to explore three of Costa Rica’s national parks March 8 at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt when they present “Captivating Costa Rica.” The annual travel series is sponsored by the DeWitt Noon Lions Club, and shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
MARCH 9
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2–4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Spaghetti casserole, green beans, applesauce, Jimmy Johns bread, and ice cream are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
MARCH 10
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: LyondellBasell, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 11
• The Lyons Business & Professionals Association is partnering with The Trivia Chick for a trivia night. The room opens at 6 p.m. for social hour and registration, and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Held at the Tuscany at Rastrelli’s, the night will benefit LBPA programming. To register, email director@thesawmillmuseum.org or leave a comment on the Facebook page’s event at https://fb.me/e/7ePP0grSS. Cost is $10 per person with teams of up to 8. You can also register at the door. Bring your own snacks to the Tuscany. Rastrelli’s will have a cash bar for the evening. Please no outside alcohol.
MARCH 12
MARCH 13
MARCH 15
• Crafternoon the Lyons Brach Library in Clinton. Beginning Crochet, 1–2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. We will be practicing stitches. Call 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 25
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
MARCH 29
• Prince of Peace Parish will host the second part of our “Peace Soup” Lenten Series at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive. Join us for a simple meal of soup and bread followed by the presentation, “A Visit to the U.S. - Mexican Border.” Guest speakers will be Andy Hardigan, Kent Ferris, Ryan Burchett and Barbara Arland-Fye. This panel will discuss their recent border immersion visit to the U.S. - Mexican border with Bishop Zinkula.
MARCH 30
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5- 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library from 5:00- 6:30 p.m. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MARCH 31
• National Crayon Day. Coloring is known to help with anxiety, encourages relaxation, and is fun. To celebrate this day, the Clinton Public Library will have color pages and crayons available for all age groups near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library Main Floor, the Juvenile Department, and the Lyons Branch Library on March 31. If you don’t have time to color at the library, stop by and pick up a color page to take home.