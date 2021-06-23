JUNE 24
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
• A walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Genesis VNA/Public Heath at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The second doses will be given July 22.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• A Sunset Eco Cruise begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
JUNE 25
• Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche.
JUNE 26
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
• Clinton Public Library will host Storytime at Farmer’s Market from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Four Square Park on Main Avenue.
• The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Smilee’s Ice Cream, at 911 11th St. in DeWitt will have a calf on site from 2-5 p.m. Customers can meet the calf to celebrate Dairy Month.
• An outdoor-only Felix Adler Day will include pony rides, a rock wall and a kiddie Ferris wheel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the festival is free. The Center will have inflatables, a petting zoo, games and prizes and a stage show to celebrate the man and clown for whom the children’s museum is named.
• The Pork Tornadoes will perform a free outdoor concert at Wild Rose Casino and Resorts in Clinton at 6 p.m. Tokyo Train will open. Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs for seating. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed.
• The Kids Carnival is back during Lanark, Illinois’ Old Settlers Days from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park’s North Shelter. Children 8 and under may purchase five tickets for $1 to play Ring Toss, Pick Up Duck, Can Pyramid, Ball Toss and Sharp Squirter for prizes.
• Building Better Birders Cruise is set for 6-9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder, Kelly McKay, will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding skills. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Eden Valley Nature Center, at 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin, is open 1-4 p.m.
JUNE 27
• Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical “Pippin” at 2 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
• Clinton County Conservation hosts a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
• Clinton County Consesrvation conducts Wapsi Paddle Trip #2 at noon at Allen’s Grove Park in Scott County. This 10-mile trip passes rock outcrops and sand beaches. Participants will have to paddle. This is not a float. Participants must wear a legal flotation device and stay in sight of the group while on the water. Meet at the boat ramp. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve equipment and register.
JUNE 28
• Clinton Community School District will break ground for its new high school at 4 p.m. on the east side of campus. Parking is available in the north lot.
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
JUNE 29
• The CHS Class of 1955 will have lunch at 11:30 a.m at Pizza Ranch. Everyone is invited.
• Clinton Public Library will host storytime in Clinton Park between South Third and South Fourth Streets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
JUNE 30
• Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
• Fishermen’s Holler will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. The concert is part of Clinton Public Library’s Market Music 2021.
