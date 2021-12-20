DEC. 22
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Linda Russell will be featured. Russell, a native of Erie, Illinois, majored in music education at Central College in Pella. She has been an organist, pianist and director of choral groups. She will present a program of Christmas music and encourage all to sing along.
• CrossView Church, in Fulton, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, sausages, applesauce, ice cream bars and Christmas cookies.
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 23
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 24
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 25
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 26
• DeWitt’s American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 27
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
Dec. 31
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.