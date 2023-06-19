To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 20
• The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois. The speaker will be physical therapist Kristi Wambeke. She will give exercises and tips for sore muscles, backs and shoulders for when people spend too much time seated at a sewing machine. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
• Clinton County Conservation Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Conservation Headquarters, Grand Mound. Meeting times and dates are subject to change.
• "After Five" dinner and program will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. All ladies are welcome! Cost of dinner is $14. Special Feature will be Karen Chapman Ehlers, Market Manager of the Mt. Carroll Farmer's Market. She will tell of the importance the Farmer's Market brings to Mt. Carroll. Inspirational speaker will be Kim Kaufman from Oregon, Ill. She will speak on "Once I Was Blind, But Now I See." Please phone for reservations or cancellations to Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528.
JUNE 21
• Slithery Snakes, 2 p.m., at the Camanche Library. Snakes may not be liked by all, but they definitely have their role in our environment. Come check out some of our slithery friends and learn why they are so important.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JUNE 22
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 23
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 24
•The annual Morrison WaTanYe Summer Brunch will begin at 9 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., in Morrison, Illinois. Come enjoy a delicious morning meal of breakfast casseroles, muffins, breads, cinnamon rolls, fruit, and beverages. Serving will begin at 9 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is by donation and all proceeds will go toward various WaTanYe community projects. WTY member Monica Anderson and her daughter DeAnna have just returned from a trip to Italy and will share experiences. Please call Ann by June 20 at 815-772-7937 to make reservations. Leave your name and phone number and number of reservations.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Fishing Has No Boundaries Youth Event, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Malone, in DeWitt. Fishing Has No Boundaries, Eastern Iowa Chapter and Clinton County Conservation are partnering up once again for the youths with disabilities fishing event. If you know of a child living with a disability, please consider signing them up for a morning of fun and fishing at Lake Malone. The cost for this event is $15 per child. Registration is required. We are in need of volunteers and fishing buddy volunteers! If you would like to be a part of this event, please contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202.
• Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Morrison, Ill., will have a Doggie Dress Up Contest at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Dog Park in Morrison at 700 N. Genesee St., Morrison. There will be a $10 contestant fee. All proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish. There will be three winners and they will receive a prize. There will be a prize for the smallest dog, medium-sized dog, and large dog.
JUNE 25
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation, will host a dine-in, drive-thru ice cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church. The menu includes a butterfly chop sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie/cake/brownies and ice cream. The drive-thru starts at the north door of the church on Pleasant Street to order and continues to the south door of the church for pickup. Cost is $10 for adults; $4 for 10 and under; and free for those 2 and under.