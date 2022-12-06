To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
DEC. 7
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Sarah Harding Annual Bazaar and Bake Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of Sarah Harding, 308 S. Bluff Blvd. The public is invited. Boegel’s, Don’s Jewelry, Dudads, merchants from Lyons Farmers Market, Clinton Woman’s Club chocolates and nuts and resident items will be for sale.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• A free community meal, The Table, will be at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton. The meal is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will be chicken and noodles, green beans, applesauce and chocolate chip cookies.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• DIY Holiday Tree at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This DIY mini holiday tree could be used as a gift or to brighten your own home this holiday season. We will be using flannel, velvet or fabric to make the trees. This program will be in the Makerspace. Registration is encouraged as supplies are limited. Please call 242-8441.
DEC. 8
• The Class of 55 will have their lunch at Legends Bar and Grill at 11:30 a.m.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 9
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 10
• “Time to Ship Another Steer” presented by author Bill Mueller, 11 a.m to noon at Lyons Branch Library. “Time to Ship Another Steer” is a collection of author Bill Mueller’s memories of growing up on a family farm as one of 11 children. This book was a way for him to preserve family history and explain what rural farm life was like in the 1950s-1960s. “Shipping a steer”, says Mueller, “is what mom and dad did when raising 11 children and a bill had to be paid.” Registration is encouraged as seating is limited. Call 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. The group will create a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. They welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a “Holiday Recipe” for this ninth and final meeting. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. The program will include music from the Nutcracker, Charlie Brown Christmas, Polar Express, and favorites Sleigh Ride, Skater’s Waltz, Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, and a carol sing-along. Adult tickets are $20 at the door. Students are admitted free of charge, and an adult accompanying a student can be admitted for half price. Check the CSO website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
• Santa Claus will be at the Sawmill museum from 10 a.m. until around noon Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. On Dec. 10, the Clintones will sing carols from 11-11:30 a.m. 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
DEC. 11
• Meet Santa Claus at the Eagle Point Lodge, Clinton, from 5-8:30 p.m.
• “The World of Scuba Diving” will be presented at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, Illinois. The program begins at 2 p.m. This event is being sponsored by The Whiteside Forum and is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 5-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 12
• Symphony of Lights, Eagle Point Park, Clinton; open 6-9 p.m. Admission is $8 per car up to 10 people or $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.