To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JUNE 6
• The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will have a special event to celebrate National Drive In Movie Day. There will be a $5 per vehicle admission fee. The first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a free Voy 61 Drive In frisbee. Prior to the movie there will be free activities for all to participate in, including a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, and train rides. The movie for the evening will be “Sing 2”, rated PG. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at approximately 8:45 or dusk. The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive ins still operating across the state of Iowa, and is noted for its grass field. The concession stand also offers a large variety of treats and goodies. Customers can bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie.
JUNE 7
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles and tackle...let’s just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you’re not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 with any questions. Sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
JUNE 8
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 PM, Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.
JUNE 9
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 10
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
JUNE 11
• Eden Valley Nature Center Open, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Adult Voyageur pre-trip meeting, 1-4 p.m., Rock Creek. Participants will have a chance to paddle in the voyageur canoes, learn more about the trip, review the packing list, check-out gear to borrow and meet other participants.
JUNE 13
• Totally Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Drives Park, Fulton, Illinois. Food from 5:30-7 p.m. with the Crooked Cactus Band performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There also will be a beer garden. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Fulton Fun Crew.
JUNE 14
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. All women are invited to the brunch followed by a special feature provided by Clinton Area Showboat Theatre members. A non-denominational, inspiring speaker, Linda Dutton of Alexis, Illinois, will speak on “Tall, But Still Growing”. She is a farm gal who has flown a plane as well as driven tractors. She also gardens, refinishes furniture, and enjoys traveling.The cost is $13. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859 no later than June 9 for reservations.
• Connect Clinton County will host its Summer Non-Profit Summit at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center at Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche. The summit will run from 8:15-11:45 am. Connect Clinton County was created to connect every non-profit in Clinton County and help non-profits work together. The Connect Clinton County Summits are held once a quarter. If you would like to attend or have any questions, contact Andy Green at director@clintonunitedway.org or 242-1209. The summit is free to attend, but is asking attendees to bring school supplies to help the School Supply Project.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
JUNE 15
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. On Thursday evenings there will be naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruises aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance.