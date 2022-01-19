JAN. 21
• Comedian Jamie Duke will perform at 7 p.m. at the V'ue, 137 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Mighty Minnows, 10:30 a.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. This is always a crowd favorite as your young ones will squeal with joy as they catch minnows and feel their slimy scales. There will also be a book read and craft to make and take home.
JAN. 22
• Creekside Jam, 2 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
JAN. 23
• American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast and Auxiliary bake sale in the bar room, 8 a.m. to noon, DeWitt American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
JAN. 24
• Friends of Rock Creek meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
JAN. 25
• The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. Join Gary and Cindy Meden of LeClaire as they venture on a two-month road trip to Italy, starting in Sicily and ending in Venice. They will focus on some of the places in Italy that typically are not seen on group tours. Highlights include the inspiration for the Sistine Chapel, Greek temples, some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, hill towns and beautiful lake and mountain scenery. A $5 donation is suggested.
JAN. 26
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Larry and Connie Van Oosten will be featured. They will talk about their true story of a kidnapping, theft and the power to overcome. They will have copies of their book, “Saved for a Reason,” for sale.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. A taco bar, nachos and cheese, Jell-o cups and assorted desserts are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 29
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.