NOV. 22
• Toddler Time. Every, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library. Similar to baby dance time but for 2-3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
NOV. 23
• Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• The Clinton Public Library’s Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes soups, bread, crackers and pumpkin pie.
NOV. 26
• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
NOV. 27
• The Whiteside Forum will host guest speakers Paula Schares and Paula Purcell who will speak to the topic “The Ukraine: How You Can Help” at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public.
NOV. 30
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth Street, Clinton. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.
DEC. 1
• The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Dec. 1 at Imperial Lanes. The menu will be turkey and ham.
DEC. 2
• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual auction for various items, including gift baskets and gift cards on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 until Dec. 3. A live silent auction and brunch also will be Dec. 4 in Zion’s dining room from 10-11:30 a.m. All proceeds from both events will be donated to Information and Referral Service.
DEC. 3
• The Fulton Fire Department, 1802 16th Ave., will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. Carryouts will also be available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. The cost is a free-will donation and all proceeds will benefit the Fire and EMS. Face masks are recommended. Everyone is invited to attend.