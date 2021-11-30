DEC. 1
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire will talk about holiday treats. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. The menu includes grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, applesauce, and brownie hot fudge sundaes.
DEC. 2
— The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Imperial Lanes. Members are asked to bring cookies. The menu will be ham and trimmings.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 3
— Fulton’s illuminated Christmas run/walk, 6:30 p.m. Register at Manny’s Too, 305 11th Ave., Fulton, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The first 175 participants will receive a neck scarf. The race is held in conjunction with Fulton’s Christmas Walk. For more information, contact race coordinator Jean Roeder at (563) 249-7629.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 7 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 4
— Lyons Winter Festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Stroll the Lyons Neighborhood in Clinton for a day of kids’ activities and shopping specials. Look to make an ornament, decorate a cookie and enjoy some hot chocolate. Santa will be in his house to hear kids’ Christmas wishes.
— CANCELED: The Fulton Fire Department's Breakfast with Santa at the Fulton Fire Station, 1802 16th Ave.
— Heritage Canyon in Fulton will host its annual Christmas Walk from noon to 6 p.m. All buildings will be open with crafters. Visit Santa and his elves. Enjoy live music, free cookies and hot drinks. There is no admission fee. Park at Fulton Corp. and take the free trolley to the canyon.
— Kalmar Kolors Alpacas Christmas Open House, 9721 Lincoln Road, Morrison, Illinois, 5 miles east of Clinton along U.S. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See, touch, and feel alpacas. Learn about alpaca fleece, yarn, and garments and visit the farm store for alpaca fiber, yarn, and products made from alpaca fleece. Find information on raising and owning alpacas.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 5
— Lyons Christmas Walk will be from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy the live and decorated windows in the Lyons Neighborhood. Stop to see Santa as well as enjoy s’more making station in Lyons Four Square Park.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 6
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 7
—Stonecroft "After Five", 6:30 p.m., at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $12. All women of the area are invited to attend. Judy Dagraedt from Ottawa, Illinois will sing and lead sing-along Christmas carols. She is also the inspirational speaker and will talk on "Peace in the Midst of Turmoil." Phone for reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 by Dec. 5.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 8
The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, the Quad City Ukulele Club will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 9
The CHS Class of 1955 will be having lunch at the Village Inn on Camanche Avenue, 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.