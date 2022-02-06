FEB. 8
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open from 10 to 3 p.m. at Rock Creek in Camanche.
• Iowa Early History, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library’s Lyons Branch. Feb. 8 is National Iowa Day! To celebrate this day, the Lyons Branch Library will be showing the video Iowa Early History. This video is an overview of the early history in Iowa and why Iowa land is unique. Call (563) 242-5355 to register as seating is limited.
• The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series continues at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. The program features the “Last Adventure of 2020: A trip to Ireland in the Early Days of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Jillian Aschliman of Bettendorf. She is the former director of the DeWitt Community Library.
FEB. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins. Speaker Bobbie Furr of Coal Valley, Illinois will present “Love Starved-Love Satisfied”. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Feb. 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “North Carolina Cultural Exchange” will feature a team of de Immigrant Millers, Educators and Friends of the Windmill who traveled to Raleigh/Durham North Carolina to exchange ideas and learn about the area and learn some of their best practices while sharing the best of Fulton with their team. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Chicken noodle soup, sub sandwiches and ice cream sandwiches are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
FEB. 10
• The CHS Class of 1955, 11:30 a.m., at Legends Bar and Grill for lunch. Everyone is welcome.
FEB. 12
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events. The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $20 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 5, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S 21st St. Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FEB. 16
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The program titled “Stephen Douglas - The Little Giant" will feature author Reg Ankrom. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
FEB. 19
• A Symphonic Menagerie. Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert for families of music lovers, young musicians, and potential musicians at 2 p.m. in the Morrison High School Auditorium in Morrison, Illinois. The program will include the overture to the opera The Thieving Magpie, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Waltzing Cat, Waltz from Swan Lake, and the entire Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals. The program will also feature student cellist Keegan Roddy as soloist, chosen from the annual Young Artist Auditions. Students admitted free. Adult tickets at the door.
• Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon, 1- 3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m., Plaza Bowl, Clinton. $50 registration fee, $300 in fundraising efforts per team of five. Event website: https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-bowlathon-gateway/
FEB. 20
River Arts Center open house, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. Open to the public; there is no fee to attend.
FEB. 25
• Unity Christian School Throwback Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Concessions are available at 6 p.m., and child care is available for a donation. Call (815) 589-3912 to register. Team cost is $80 if registered and pre-paid by Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, the cost is $100 per team. This is an Athletic Booster fundraiser.
FEB. 26
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
MARCH 26
• CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Hotel presents platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated hard rock band legends, Great White. The concert will be in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Tickets start at $25; tax and convenience fees are not included. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.