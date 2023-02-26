To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 4
• Self Help Enterprises pancake breakfast, 7 a.m, to noon at 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, Illinois. The menu includes pancakes, whole hog sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Free-will donations accepted. A bake sale and craft and vendor show will be set up.
• Maple syruping program at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. 1 p.m. Learn the history of syruping, tree identification and then learn how to gather sap. Registration is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.
MARCH 7
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue series begins. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30, 2023. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The March 7 program is “Essence of Scotland” by Helmut Welke. A $5 donation is suggested.
• The Camanche Public Library has a toddler story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with a make and take craft to take home. Every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., the library has an early out program for school-age kids. Programs are free. Call 259-1106 with any questions.
APRIL 1
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.