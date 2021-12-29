DEC. 30
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 31
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
• Ninth annual Family New Year’s Eve Party, 3-5:15 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton. No pre-registration or advance tickets are needed. Many favorite activities will return to the party, including playing games and earning tickets for prizes. Families can explore the museum and try their hand at games such as Plinko, spin-a-color, lights out and other toss challenges, TP hike, stacking and balance games, and others. Children earn tickets for trying each game then tickets can be redeemed at the prize booth for toys and candy. Other popular activities at the party will include arm/hand painting, balloon art, and a craft make-it, take-it station. The finale will come with a New Year’s countdown and a 1,000-balloon drop from the ceiling at 5:15 p.m. Admission to the party is $5 per person, $3 per person for Discovery Center members, and free for children one and younger.
Face masks will be required for entry and must be worn during the event by anyone ages 2 and older. Guests may bring their own or masks can be purchased from the children’s museum for $1 each.️ There will be no food served at the event this year.
JAN. 1
• Hearts tournament at the old Elijah Buell Elementary School at 216 31st Ave. North, Clinton, 1 p.m. A $5 suggested donation will get you registered, bowls of soup, and a chance to win the trophy. Bring your own beverages. To register, call or text Dan Howard at (815) 718-1973. Registration stops at 100 entrants.
JAN. 5
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Connie Koehn will be featured. Her program is titled "Northern Sweden – Touring Above the Arctic Circle."
• CrossView Church, Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes barbecue and buns, potato salad, baked beans, and pie filling bars. The church is located at 705 14th Ave. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 7
• Homeschool families are invited to join a naturalist at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for a KinderNature series geared for students in kindergarten through third grade at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about owls of Iowa. Investigate owl adaptations that make them skilled nighttime hunters and take apart owl pellets to learn more about their diet. Each month has a different theme related to nature with stories, games, and activities. These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa off U.S. 61.
JAN. 8
• Birds of Prey Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rock Creek, Camanche. Today is all about those soaring, swooping, sensational raptors that call Iowa home, either permanently or temporarily. There will be live bird of prey presentations, hands-on animal stations, nature hikes (snowshoes if necessary), crafts and spotting scopes and binoculars for bird viewing.
JAN. 10
• Join wildlife biologist Toni Proescholdt and Jackson County Conservation at 6 p.m. to learn about her work and experiences studying the behavioral ecology of bighorn sheep in Montana. Proescholdt is an accomplished wildlife biologist and person of the outdoors working on her PhD. This program is virtual so you can learn and enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Register before 3 p.m. Jan. 10. For registration or questions, contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com.