DECEMBER 17
• The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
• River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
DECEMBER 18
• Children will romp around like reindeer during Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Discovery Center. The Reindeer Romp begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include a scavenger hunt. The children’s museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Admission to the program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center. Masks are required.
DECEMBER 1
• Children will romp around like reindeer during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Discovery Center. The Reindeer Romp begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include a scavenger hunt. The children’s museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Admission to the program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center. Masks are required.
• Children will make snow globes during Saturday Special from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Downtown Clinton Alliance hosts a drive-thru visit with Santa in the South First Street parking lot across from Happy Joe’s. From 2-3 p.m., residents can drive through and talk to Santa while they eat candy and sip hot chocolate or cider. Some stores on Fifth Avenue South will have live window displays from 1-2 p.m.
• Clinton Moose Lodge will host Michael Clardie at 7 p.m. Formerly with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Coupe De Ville, Clardie presents “Christmas with the King,” a tribute to Elvis. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call the Lodge at 563-242-6102 for ticket information.
• Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children’s Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
DECEMBER 20
• Santa will visit the Discovery Center from 2-4 p.m. The event is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
DECEMBER 21
• Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton Team up for a fundraising event from 5-7 p.m. L’Arche Clinton will receive 20% of sales of pick-up or delivery orders from the Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. during those hours. Call 563-242-333 to place on order.