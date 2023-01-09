To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JAN. 11
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $13. Speaker Sue Tunberg of Moline, Illinois, is a former teacher. She will present “Angels”, an informative topical talk on how God uses angels. For more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
• A weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Beginning crochet at Lyons Branch Library, 5-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. If you are new to crochet or could use a refresher, please join us. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Device Advice at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours! We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JAN. 14
• Join Jackson County Conservation for an ice fishing clinic at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave., Maquoketa, at 10 a.m. Jackson County Conservation will provide instruction and basic ice fishing equipment for those who do not have their own. People 16 and older need to have a valid fishing license. Dress for the weather. Children are not to be left unattended. This event will be canceled due to poor ice conditions, or inclement weather at the discretion of the organizer. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• Clinton AA Group’s 75th anniversary open house will begin at 10 a.m. with fellowship from 10 a.m. to noon and lunch at noon. The event will be at the Clinton ASAC building, 250 20th Ave. North, in the gymnasium.
JAN. 15
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform their annual concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. at Zion Luitheran Church in Clinton. The program includes a unique ensemble for five violas, a Mozart quartet for piano, violin, viola and cello, and a trio for piano, violin, and cello by a 20th century Ukrainian composer. Admission is $20 at the door, or by season ticket. Students are admitted free of charge, and an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price. Details and program notes are available at www.clintonsymphony.org.
JAN. 18
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday. Randy Meier will be providing the program, “Wilderness Volunteering.” He has enjoyed challenges in the outdoors all his adult life. Since retiring from full-time employment in 2011, he has participated in many service projects in remote wildlands in the US, improving trails, building bridges, and conducting archeological surveys. These activities have allowed him to sleep under the stars from Montana to New Mexico, and gain appreciation for wilderness areas in the US. His spectacular pictures will leave you in awe of this beautiful country we call home. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible. The programs are free and open to the public.
JAN. 25
• Bunco Night at Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 5-6:45 p.m. This is an easy-to-learn dice game that is lighthearted and friendly. This is open to ages 14 and older and prizes will be awarded. Register at 242-8441.
JAN. 27
• Comedy night at the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton. Clinton up-and-coming comedian, Jamie Duke, will be the host. Joining Duke on stage are comedians Matt Miller, Billie Smith, and Jimmy Petersen. Tickets are available for purchase now through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975, or by going online at www.wildroseresorts.com. Tickets are $10, and after the show you can take your stub to Guest Services and redeem it for $10 Free Play. You must be 21 to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available for beverages.
JAN. 28
• Lyons Reads Book Club at Lyons Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Lyons Reads Book Club has new winter hours. This book club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355.
• Cookbook Club Part Deux at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing your family recipes, and meeting new people, please join us at the Lyons Branch Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience, diets, and recipes whether new or old. We are creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library.
FEB. 5
• Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton, Illinois, will host Mission Starfish Haiti Trivia Night at 6 p.m. in the church Outreach Center. A gift card raffle will also be held that evening. All proceeds help fund MSH, a Christian school founded by Silentor Estil- Henderson in 2012, that presently enrolls over 400 students. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a table or for more information call (563) 249-3098.