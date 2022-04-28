APRIL 29
• Device Advice: Technology giving you trouble? Drop into Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions.
• Camanche citywide garage sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lists of sales locations are available at Camanche businesses. Lunch will be served both days at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 808 Third St., Camanche.
• Fulton High School Thespians present “Charlotte’s Web”, Fulton High School West Gym, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All ages are invited.
APRIL 30
• Camanche citywide garage sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lists of sales locations are available at Camanche businesses. Lunch will be served both days at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 808 Third St., Camanche.
• The Pregnancy Center's 2022 Walk For Life. The event will take place at the Pregnancy Center, 240 N. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Call 242-6628 with any questions.
• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, and Camanche Police Department are hosting two drive-through medication and vape take-back locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be located at the Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse Parking Lot at 241 Seventh Ave.North, Clinton, and the Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
• Spring Refuge Float, 1 p.m., Rock Creek, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Paddle the quiet backwaters of the big river in the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call (563) 357-0759 to register. Clinton County Conservation is hosting this event.
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. Do you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people? If so, please join others at the Lyons Branch Library to share some of your family recipes, whether new or old, and also share a story about the recipe. Everyone who joins this 9-month program will be creating a cookbook together for the Clinton Public Library. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. For our first meeting, please bring a recipe, instructions, and a food related story for “comfort food”. Comfort food is nostalgic and provides a sense of well-being. If you have any questions, please call (563) 242-5355.
• Fulton High School Thespians present “Charlotte’s Web”, Fulton High School West Gym, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All ages are invited.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra will close its 68th concert season with a concert featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. She will perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra. In addition, the orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. Admission is by season ticket, or by individual concert ticket available at the door. Adult admission is $20 for adults, and students are admitted free of charge. Additional information is available on the Symphony's website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
MAY 3
• Megan Peavey Skeffington of Clifton Park, N.Y., will present “Adventures in Africa,” featuring South Africa and Zimbabwe at the DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt.
MAY 5
• Lyons Art & Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
MAY 6
• Dutch Days in downtown Fulton, Illinois.
• Clinton County Democrats annual Hall of Fame Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, DeWitt. Admission is $40. Make reservations at (563) 241-5824 or cciadems@gmail.com
MAY 7
• Dutch Days in downtown, Fulton, Illinois. Start off Dutch Days weekend on the right foot by joining the runners/walkers and heading to KT3. Gather your family, friends, or co-workers for a 5K run or 2-mile walk. The 1/4-mile fun run for kids starts at 8 a.m. The run/walk starts at 8:15 a.m. Registration forms are available at KT3 or register online at GetMeRegistered.com/DutchDays5k.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Illinois. The club’s favorite spring hike on the challenging trails of Palisades State Park offers outstanding views of the Mississippi River from high limestone bluffs. The wood fire will be crackling for those who would like to roast hot dogs, brats, or s’mores. Bring a dish to share along with your tableware and cup to take part in a potluck after the invigorating hike. The park is located on Illinois 84, 2 miles north of Savanna, Illinois. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 8
• The Clintones' Mother's Day concert "Springing Alive With Song", 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., Clinton. The concert is free.
MAY 11
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, May 6. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or cell (563) 357-8859.
• Elementary school-age programming: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 13
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 14
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Village Cooperative Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1160-14th Ave. N.W Clinton. Masks required unless fully vaccinated.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Bear River Recreation Trail, Preston. This crushed limestone scenic trail is located along the Maquoketa River in Jackson County and crosses Deep Creek. Most of the trail is located on the abandoned Chicago Milwaukee Railroad line. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 15
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Tadpole hunt, 2 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Attendees will head out to the frog ponds and marsh at the Hurstville Interpretive Center to see which amphibian species have laid eggs and have tadpoles in the water. Nets, buckets and ID assistance will be available to people of all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress to get muddy and wet as we wade in the water. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance for all programs. Register by calling (563) 652-3783 or email jmeyer@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. Programs are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Donations are accepted.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 21
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
MAY 25
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.