AUGUST 24
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
• Streets along Camanche Avenue will have honorary names for former City Councilwoman Julie Allesee and former Clinton Herald editor Everett Streit. A ribbon-cutting for the placement of the signs is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Liberty Square. The public should gather between Camanche and Liberty Avenues east of South Fifth Street. Parking will be available to the southeast from Liberty Avenue off South Fifth Street.
• The City of Clinton will add a sign at 12th Avenue South between Camanche and Liberty Avenues designating the street Allesee Way, the City announced Tuesday.
• Clinton County Conservation will host birding cruises at 6:30 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants should bring binoculars. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
• Clinton County Conservation will host Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park. The event is free and open to the public. Call 563-847-7202 with questions.
• Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 8:30 p.m. The Blue Heron pontoon will launch from Rock Creek Park under a waxing flower moon and head out to quiet waters for an hour of home-spun acoustic music. The music will move indoor if it rains. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
AUGUST 25
• Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
• River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
• Amber and Adam will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will be the food vendor at this event.
• The Fulton Red Hats will meet at Krumpets in Fulton, Illinois at 12:30 p.m.
AUGUST 26
— Todd Striley and the Noize will perform during Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
AUGUST 27
— First Central State Bank will break out its grill to raise money for My Gear Outreach of Clinton. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Central State Bank Lincoln Way location bank employees will serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 2-3 p.m., engineer Michelle Kelley will help children build with Legos at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
AUGUST 29
— St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts a free community meal the last Sunday of each month. Visit the church’s website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 563-242-1402 before Sunday at noon.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at 2 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church will host its annual request night on its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Located at 10960 Spring Valley Road northeast of Fulton, Illinois, the church will feature local talent from Spring Valley Church and surrounding areas. Visitors may sit in their cars or bring lawn chairs. The concert will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. A freewill offering will be taken.
AUGUST 30
— Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Church of the Open Door will host this community event at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
SEPT. 3
—Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Social begins at 11:30; lunch will be served at noon. Call Carla Behrend at 563-659-5704 to make a reservation. Gene Camp will talk about the Honor Walk. All retired school personnel are eligible to join the group.
SEPT. 4
— The 7th Annual Cabin Fever Benefit for St. Jude takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison, Illinois. Vendors include Kim’s Keepsakes Lockets, LillaRose, Color Street, Scentsy, Thirty One Gifts, Tupperware, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, LulaRoe, homemade cards, homemade bath pro, Pink Zebra, Usborne Books, wreaths, Home Decor/ homemade crafts and custom signs.
SEPT. 8
— The Connection will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. The music is provided by Clinton Public Library and paid for by sponsors.
SEPT. 10
— Clinton and Fulton businesses will hot Rummaging Along the River.
SEPT. 11
— The City of Clinton will host a 9/11 Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. at the Freedom Trees memorial at the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Ave.
SEPT. 18
— Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt hosts its Sixth Annual Autumn Fest. The pub will offer beers, ciders, seltzers and kombucha while Wild Oatz provides music for a street dance from 7-11 p.m.