OCTOBER 22
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— The LumberKings will host Curbside Concessions from noon to 6 p.m. with discounted prices. Fans can view the order form here and place orders by calling the LumberKings' office at 563-242-0727, extension #1. Payment must be made over the phone. Orders can be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com. The LumberKings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made by phone by 5:30 p.m. Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the children's playground area on Sixth Avenue North.
— Shopping and wine tasting join hands in the Haunted Wine Walk in downtown Clinton from 5-7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for costumes, and shoppers can register at every participating store for a $600 wine cooler from Zirkelbach. Retailers taking part in the event are Albert's Jewelers, Boutiques at Riverfront, Cake Fantasies, Dudad's Hallmark, Grandma Nell's, Lundin's Auto Spa, Peaceful River Creations, Zirkelbach, Black Relic, Brown's Shoe Fit, Deja Vu, Exo Salon & Spa, Happy Joe's, Mijitas and Riverfront Antiques.
OCTOBER 23
— Big River Packaging at 1905 Lincoln Way in Clinton, hosts a drive-up, mobile food pantry from 3-5 p.m. The event is open to anyone in need of food assistance. Due to COVID, anyone picking up food must remain in the vehicles. Food will be placed during into the trunk by volunteers. The event is made possible by Information, Referral and Assistance Services and the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate pumpkin spice and everything nice during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. The program is decided for young children, but anyone is welcome. The program is free with a paid museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are mandatory.
OCTOBER 24
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Soaring Eagle Nature Center at 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton will host its annual Fall Fest from 1-4 p.m. in the newly painted nature barn. The event will include hot dogs and s’mores over an open fire, hot chocolate and apple cider, a nature scavenger hunt, hay rack rides, guided walks on trails and prizes and pumpkins to take home and decorate. Everyone is invited.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate pumpkin spice and everything nice during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The program is for young children, but anyone is welcome. The program is free with a paid museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are mandatory.
— From 2:30-4:30 p.m., Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will be candy corn crazy. The Saturday Special program is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— The United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois will host an informational job fair beginning at 9 a.m. at the USP Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois. Contact the human resources department at 815-259-1666 or email tom/recruitment@bop.gov for more information.
OCTOBER 25
— Chancy Lutheran Church will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the church, 2315 Wallace St. Adults are welcome as well as children.
— The Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2409 13th Ave. North, will celebrate the church's 133rd anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Galon Darby of Rockford, Illinois, will be the guest speaker. Black and silver are the special anniversary colors. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call (563) 206-2870.
OCTOBER 26
OCTOBER 27
— Virtual training for the Clinton Crime Free Housing Program is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crime Free Housing is designed to help owners and managers of rental properties keep drugs and other illegal activities off their properties. All property owners, managers, rental community staff, and anyone else in charge of operations of a rental community are encouraged to sign up for this free training. Contact Richard Foley at richfoley@cityofclintoniowa.us for more information.