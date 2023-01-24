Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.