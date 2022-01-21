JAN. 22
• Funtime Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Clinton County Conservation will present Mighty Minnows at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South.
• Creekside Jam, 2 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
• Saturday Special, 2-3 p.m., Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South. This Saturday brings more minnow learning and fun.
JAN. 23
• American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast and Auxiliary bake sale in the bar room, 8 a.m. to noon, DeWitt American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
JAN. 24
• Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, is holding a fund-raising night to benefit the Discovery Center. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of everything sold between 5 and 7 p.m. to the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center to support educational programs. All sales are eligible, including delivery, carry out, and dining in.
• Friends of Rock Creek meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
JAN. 25
• The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. Join Gary and Cindy Meden of LeClaire as they venture on a two-month road trip to Italy, starting in Sicily and ending in Venice. They will focus on some of the places in Italy that typically are not seen on group tours. Highlights include the inspiration for the Sistine Chapel, Greek temples, some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, hill towns and beautiful lake and mountain scenery. A $5 donation is suggested.
JAN. 26
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Larry and Connie Van Oosten will be featured. They will talk about their true story of a kidnapping, theft and the power to overcome. They will have copies of their book, “Saved for a Reason,” for sale.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tostadas with toppings, Mexican macaroni soup, nachos and cheese, grapes, and chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 29
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt.
In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
FEB. 2
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20 a.m., Dr. Teresa Pangan with Unity Point Health will talk about making better food choices and why it is difficult to say no to ultra-processed food.
FEB. 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Music will be provided by Elizabeth and Paul Hopkins. Speaker Bobbie Furr of Coal Valley, Illinois will present “Love Starved-Love Satisfied”. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Feb. 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
FEB. 12
• Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Clinton-area banquet at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. This special fund-raising event will feature a two-meat dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events.
The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for a single adult, or $20 for a spouse or child. Ticket order deadline is Feb. 5, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To order tickets locally, call Jeff Beckwith at (563) 249-7358 or stop into Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S 21st St. Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.