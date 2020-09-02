SEPTEMBER 3
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
SEPTEMBER 4
— Children can try out an obstacle course at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Funtime Friday event is free with a museum admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
SEPTEMBER 5
— The Stockwells will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 6 p.m. The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area.
SEPTEMBER 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, in Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Bontragers to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. This is the last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
— Clinton County Democrats will host a socially distanced ice cream social at 11 a.m. in Clinton Park at Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South. Candidates meet with small groups. Voter registration and absentee ballot request forms will be available. Face coverings are required.
SEPTEMBER 8
— The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold a virtual Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Lori Freudenberg or call 242-7611 to get information for the Zoom meeting.
SEPTEMBER 9
SEPTEMBER 19
— Midwest Pets for Life will have a benefit at Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton from 1-5 p.m. The benefit will include raffles, a silent auction and food vendors.