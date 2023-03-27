To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
MARCH 28
• Peace Soup. Soup and bread will be served at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton, followed by inspiring programs by guest speakers. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bowl, spoon, cup and napkin, if possible. Terri Scott, Higher Education Director, Meskwaki Settlement School, Tama; Mary Young Bear, Textile Curator, Meskwaki Museum and Cultural Center, Tama. Handmade bead bracelets and jewelry will be available for sale. Peace Soup is open to the public and no reservations are needed.
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will welcome Kevin Oetken at its annual dinner meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mount Carroll Church of God. Following dinner, Oetken will make a presentation showcasing Native American artifacts, which he has personally found over 45 years of collecting. He is a consultant forester and owns Woodland Forestry Consulting. He has a great interest in how Native Americans used trees, wildflowers, and wildlife for thousands of years, and how European settlement has impacted our environment in a much shorter period of time. Reservations must be made by March 19. With a reservation, fee for the dinner and program is $20 for NIFA members and their guests or $25 for non-members. Without a reservation, it is $30. The dinner this year will feature Arnold Farm pork and beef. Reservations can be made by phone to Kevin Cahill at 815-979-8900 or by email at kevincahillfarm@gmail.com or at www.nifatrees.org/events. The Church of God is located at 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll, Illinois.
MARCH 29
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, mandarin orange jello, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
APRIL 1
• The 20th annual Grand Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1 at the bandshell in Clinton's Riverview Park. There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes donated from local merchants and community members. Children ages 0-3 can meet and greet the Easter Bunny and will receive an Easter bag at 1 p.m. The first Grand Egg Hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. Ages 4-5 will be first, followed by ages 6-7, and ending with ages 8-10. Parents are not allowed in the hunt area. The rain date is April 8.
• First Central State Bank and Motion Raceworks will partner to present this year’s annual Community Easter Egg hunt in DeWitt. The event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and First Central’s mascot Packy Panda will start at 12:30 p.m. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group also will have a “Golden Ticket” hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, has announced an Iowa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Show featuring The Unidynes and Bowman, Pickney, & Evans in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free concert to the public. Table seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
APRIL 2
• The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus will present the Lent and Easter portions of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St. in Morrison, Illinois. The concert, which is sponsored by the Morrison Ministers Council, begins at 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken to cover expenses with any extra funds going to the Ministers Council to help with their activities.
APRIL 4
• The DeWitt Noon Lions’ Travelogue Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt. The program is “Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster – New England” by Duane Miller. A $5 donation is suggested.