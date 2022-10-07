To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 8
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
OCT. 9
• The River Arts Center is exhibiting embellished quilts created by Cheryl Lennox of Erie, Illinois. Her work will be on display through Nov. 12 with a reception on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. to which the public is invited. The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
OCT. 11
• Baby Dance Party, every second Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Something new the library is adding to the youth programs is a monthly baby dance party. There will be songs, toys, and bubbles for you and your baby to interact.
OCT. 12
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational speaker and special feature, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 727 N. 12th St., Clinton. Cost to attend is $10. There are no dues or membership required to attend. Speaker Lori Boruff of Monmouth, Illinois, will share her message “Living Life Together”. She will also present the special feature “Affordable Fashion Jewelry”, which she will have available for purchase. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819, cell (563) 357-8859.
• The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will have lunch together at Corner Deli, at noon.
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Clinton Public Library’s Storytime Room, on the second floor, is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library’s Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to join us for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu includes BBQ on a bun, chips, Jell-O, and assorted desserts.
• Teen & Adult Craft Hour: Mummy Pumpkin. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please join us and make a mummy pumpkin to decorate your home or porch. This fall craft is fun and quick to make. Registration is encouraged; call (563) 242-8441. This will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library.
• Grow Clinton is sponsoring a fall job fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All companies are invited to participate in this no cost event. If you are interested in having a table, please contact the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction,Stacy Borgeson, as soon as possible as space is limited, at sborgeson@growclinton.com or call (563) 559-2205. Job-seekers will be able to find opportunities in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, retail, federal facilities, and much more.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Community Safety Information Forum, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
• Device Advice, Lyons Branch Library, 2-4 p.m. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
OCT. 13
• Morrison Music Theatre Association will be holding auditions for its December production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St. in Morrison. The show will be presented Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Homer’s Deli at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Everyone is invited to attend.
OCT. 14
• United Way’s Fork Some Pork fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clysar Employee Pavilion. Menu includes BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, chips and cookies. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Email orders to marketing@clintonunitedway.org.
OCT. 15
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Prairie seed program, 1 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa. Participants will learn, talk, and walk the prairie and hand collect native prairie plant seeds that will be planted on Jackson County Conservation property. Please dress for the weather. Bring gardening/work gloves. This program is free. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
OCT. 17
• DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club meeting, 10 a.m., DeWitt library. The speaker will be Dave Meyer, from the Clinton County Master Gardeners, who will show the group how to make a rain barrel and a presentation on fall and spring preparation of strawberry beds. Meeting and lunch will follow. Everyone from the local area is invited to attend. For more information, call President Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
OCT. 18
• The River Cities Quilters Guild meets at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Joyce Franklin of Winterset, owner of Piece Works Quilt Shop. She will have a trunk show presentation with a look back at her quilting journey. It will begin with antique quilts and their stories followed by traditional quilts and work her way forward with modern quilts and art quilts. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.