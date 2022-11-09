To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
NOV. 10
• Makerspace Open House: Holiday Edition, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library. Learn how to create personalized, homemade gifts using Makerspace equipment: 3D printers, sewing and embroidery machines, button makers, and a Cricut. Stop in to get ideas and inspiration for your own projects and let us help you create your future projects. Come see our display of Makerspace creations including shirts, tote bags, buttons, cards, ornaments, puzzles, 3D printed objects, and more. There will be a 3D printing demonstration at 6 p.m.
• The Clinton High School Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Jenny's Diner. Everyone is invited to attend.
NOV. 12
• Fall festival bazaar and ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche. There will be vendor and craft tables and food will be available. The menu includes sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
NOV. 15
• Introduction to Writing Short Stories: Teen & Adult Workshop at Clinton Public Library Makerspace from 6-7 p.m. Hampton author Tom McKay will present a one-hour workshop of instruction, discussion, and exercises. This session will focus on plot, characters, and setting as three main elements of a short story and address action, description, and dialogue as three important tools in telling a story. We will provide pencils, pens or paper if needed, or bring a laptop. Short stories by Tom McKay have been published in numerous magazines and journals. His collection “Finding Their Way: Short & Longer Stories” is now in print. Registration is encouraged; call 242-8441.
NOV. 16
• The Clinton Public Library’s Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Push the Pause Button: Support for Caregivers at the Clinton Public Library Makerspace, 10-11 a.m. This free workshop will offer support information for cancer caregivers. We will discuss the common worries and concerns, role changes, and the benefits of care-giving. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on their experience, hear from others like them, and learn practical strategies to cope and bolster their own well-being. Featuring Vincente Solis, MSW, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. To register, or for questions, visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504. RSVP is required.
• The Clinton Public Library's Afternoon Adventures program takes place in the Makerspace/2nd Floor, depending on the activity. Kindergarten through sixth graders are invited to go there starting at 2:30 p.m. for fun STEAM activities. Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, they are encouraged to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
NOV. 18
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours.
NOV. 19
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. Share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. The group will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. Please bring "a recipe you have tweaked and made your own". Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
NOV. 20
• The seventh annual Clinton Bowling Association craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Triple Play 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Ill. There will be shopping, handmade crafts, a bake sale and raffles to support Junior Bowling.
DEC. 2
• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual auction for various items, including gift baskets and gift cards on Facebook beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 until Dec. 3. A live silent auction and brunch will be Dec. 4 in Zion’s dining room from 10-11:30 a.m. All proceeds from both events will be donated to Information and Referral Services.