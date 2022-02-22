FEB. 23
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 and will feature Jean Roeder, who has worked in the health care field over 45 years. She is an avid runner and has organized local races. The programs are free and open to the public. If River Bend schools are closed due to weather, WWW is canceled as well.
• Backyard & Feeder Birds, 6 p.m., Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center, Rock Creek Park. Come learn about the birds most commonly seen in our own backyards, and the different foods that attract them.
• Frankly Speaking about Cancer: Living with Uncertainty hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, 10–11 a.m. This program will be in the lower level meeting room at the Clinton Public Library. This workshop is for those living with uncertainty and discusses common challenges and worries, mental health and cancer, acknowledging the known, unknown, and what is next.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Please call 242-5355 for details and to register for February.
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Pepperoni, sausage and cheese mini pizzas, tossed salad, and brownie sundaes are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
FEB. 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Duke Slater by Bill Misiewicz, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
FEB. 25
• Area children are also invited to explore “the many languages of peace” at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South. Admission to the Discovery Center is $4 per person ages 2 – 64, $3 per person ages 65 and up, and free for children 1 and younger as well as for Discovery Center members. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Unity Christian School Throwback Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Concessions are available at 6 p.m., and child care is available for a donation. Call (815) 589-3912 to register. The cost is $100 per team. This is an Athletic Booster fundraiser.
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, Main Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
FEB. 26
• Creekside Jam, 2 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
FEB. 27
• St. Paul Lutheran Church will host its monthly community meal. Free to the public. Dinner is served this month (outside pickup only) beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton. This month’s menu: St. Paul VBS Special Recipe Sloppy Joes, chips, green beans, apple, dessert and drink. Visit the church’s website at http://www.saintpaulclinton.org to RSVP, or call the church 242-1402 before Sunday at noon.
• Orientbeering: River Ridge Brewery at Prairie Creek. River Ridge Brewery and Jackson County Conservation will be celebrating the beginning of spring at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa. From noon to 4 p.m. come out to Prairie Creek Recreation Area. There will be orienteering, navigating with a compass, maple tapping, socializing, and beer. Come dressed for the weather. For more information, email tony@jacksonccb.com
FEB. 28
• The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association will host Richard Benning of Northwest Illinois Audubon at 7 p.m. at the Stockton Public Library. Benning will discuss eight birds that rely on woodland ecosystems and explain how they utilize the woodlands in various ways. This meeting is free and open to the public. You may also join the meeting via Zoom using this link - https://illinois.zoom.us/j/86353475455?pwd=WVNWZGtMZUR1cDZOdVhFb0hoSnlVUT09; if needed, the meeting ID is 863 5347 5455 and the password is 107460. The Stockton Public Library is located at 140 W. Benton, Stockton, Illinois.
MARCH 1
• Open Range, Air Rifles at Rock Creek Park, Camanche, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Air Rifle Range in the basement of the Eco Center will be open. Children 9 and older must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required. Call (563) 847-7202.
MARCH 2
• Maple Syrup Demonstration, 1 p.m., Westbrook Park, DeWitt. Participants will tap trees, taste their sap and process syrup in two phases. Look for the group in the back parking lot.
MARCH 3
• Maple Syrup Demonstration, 3:30 p.m., Eden Valley Refuge. Participants will tap trees, taste their sap and process syrup in two phases. Look for us in the trailhead parking lot.
• The Solar System, 6 p.m., Rock Creek Park. Clinton County Conservation will be projecting on its 12-foot screen a very realistic view of the solar system. Participants will visit all eight planets, the sun, and the moon.
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Where is Blackhawk? By Russell Fry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 4
• Homeschool students are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, from 10–11 a.m. to learn about the American bison through activities and animal artifacts. Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
MARCH 9
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. Special feature is Detective Rod Livesay with the Clinton Police Department. He will present “Facebook, SnapChat, and Law Enforcement.” Speaker Dorothy Smith of Moline, Illinois will speak on “Your Unique Fragrance.” All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due March 4. For reservations or more information, contact Donna at 563 (357) 6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.
MARCH 10
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: LyondellBasell, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 11
• The Lyons Business & Professionals Association is partnering with The Trivia Chick for a trivia night. The room opens at 6 p.m. for social hour and registration, and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Held at the Tuscany at Rastrelli’s, the night will benefit LBPA programming. To register, email director@thesawmillmuseum.org or leave a comment on the Facebook page’s event at https://fb.me/e/7ePP0grSS. Cost is $10 per person with teams of up to 8. You can also register at the door. Bring your own snacks to the Tuscany. Rastrelli’s will have a cash bar for the evening. Please no outside alcohol.
MARCH 17
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Naeve Family Farm & Beef, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
MARCH 24
• The Sawmill Museum Winter Speaker Series: Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition by Molly Schintler, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St., Clinton. Free to attend. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.