SEPT. 24
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Kelly McKay of Bio Eco Research and Monitoring Center will conduct a migratory hawk watch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Eagle Point Park, Clinton, at the North overlook. The public is invited to stop and observe this annual migration event.
• The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest, 4-7 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell. Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will be providing free samples of their specialty brews. Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and your favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase by the Jaycees.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel's Wild Rose Wine Fest. This is an outdoor event in Wild Rose's courtyard from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public. Those in attendance may sample wines from some of the finest wineries around Eastern Iowa. Local band 3 On The Tree, led by Pat Jones, will perform. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks (sorry, no coolers allowed). There will be beverages available for purchase and local food trucks will be in attendance.
• Cookbook Club at the Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring an ”Under the Weather Recipe” for our sixth meeting. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
SEPT. 25
• The Clinton County Democrats will host 12 state and local candidates at a free Soapbox event, 1-4 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. Free homemade pie and ice cream while be served while quantities last.
• Camanche Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche, is hosting a new event, a dog walk/parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. A dog blessing will begin at 11:05 a.m. followed by the walk/parade through the town of Camanche. Costumes are welcome and dogs must be on a leash and up to date on vaccines. All dogs will receive a bag of dog treats. Non participants may bring a lawn chair to enjoy the event. The event will also include walking tacos and ice cream treats available for a donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
SEPT. 27
• Toddler Time, Clinton Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Similar to baby dance time but for 2 to 3 year olds. Music and toys will be available.
• WaTanYe, a women’s’ service organization, is holding its regular monthly dinner and business meeting at the Village Co-Op. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner cost is $10. Any woman who is interested in learning more about WaTanYe is invited to come. Call 249-4795 for more information and to make a dinner reservation.
SEPT. 28
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu includes Maid-Rites, nachos and cheese, applesauce, cookies and ice cream.
• Clinton Public Library's Storytime, 10:30 a.m. in the Storytime Room on the library's second floor. Storytime is offered continually, with breaks occurring in later December and August, and features fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.