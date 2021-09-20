SEPT. 21
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be the owners of Helios Fabric Store in Mount Vernon. Helios specializes in bright, colorful fabric. They will bring items to purchase with them. Anyone interested in fabric arts is welcome to attend.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 7:30 at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
— Pizza Hut, at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will donate 20% of everything sold between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or cal 563-242-3333.
SEPT. 22
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes baked spaghetti, garlic bread, tossed salad and watermelon. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bar Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
— The Fulton Red Hats will meet at Rastrelli's at 11:30 a.m. Show and Tell will take place following lunch.
SEPT. 23
— Clinton County Conservation hots a Sunset Eco Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
SEPT. 25
— Todd Striley and the Noize performs at Music on the Avenue from 3-6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 26
—Maquoketa will host the 40th annual doll and toy show at the AmericInn until 3 p.m. Dealers from throughout the Midwest will be present with dolls and accessories dating from the 1800s for sale. The show opens for early bird shoppers at 8 a.m. for $10, and at 9 a.m. for general admission at $5. Children under 10 will be admitted free.
SEPT. 27
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
SEPT. 29
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes Maid-rites, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.