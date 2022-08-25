To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
AUG. 27
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Cookbook Club at Lyons Branch Library, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a recipe for “hot weather, it’s too hot to cook!” for our fifth meeting.
AUG. 31
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Dunkin Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Fifth annual Addiction and Overdose Awareness Vigil, 5-8:30 p.m., Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell. This is an evening of education and awareness. Please bring your own lawn chair.
SEPT. 1
• Join Jackson County Conservation Naturalist Tony Vorwald as he travels to Clayton County to see the ongoing habitat restoration projects conducted by Clayton County Conservation. The group will depart from the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, at 8:30 a.m. and travel to the Osborne Nature Center to watch a presentation on Clayton County Conservation’s habitat projects. After the presentation, the group will travel to an active habitat project site to see the progress. Come dressed for the weather, wear long pants, good hiking shoes, bring a water bottle, and lunch if desired. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
SEPT. 3
• The 28th annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run, Thomson, Illinois. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, and heads past the Thomson Causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly and accurately indicated with a mile marker and water station. Pre-registration for the race is $13 ($9 for T-shirt only) until Aug. 26 and will enter you for a chance at door prizes and guarantee a shirt. All late or race-day registration fees will be $15, and shirts will be available as supplies last ($10 for shirt only). Race-day registration time is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Running classes include 8 and under, 9-12, 13-16, 17-20, 21-30, 31-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+, 200 pounds and over. Organizers welcome friendly dogs; however, if your dog becomes mean or aggressive, you will be asked to leave.
Money raised during the event will go toward the Melinda Ann Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Race registration forms are available at local businesses, on www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun, or by contacting Melody Wilkinson at (815) 275-7298. Register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.
SEPT. 8
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Keepers of the Faith to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors. A free-will offering will be taken.
SEPT. 10
• The historic trades are coming to life at The Sawmill Museum in Clinton. Throughout the day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., various trades will be set up throughout the museum, giving demonstrations. Those featured will be Medd Metalworks, showing the blacksmith trade. The Quad City Woodturners will be displaying the lathe trade. The museum’s sawmill will be running throughout the day as well. Then the Alt family and friends will have ropemaking. Guests can make their own rope. The demonstrations are included in regular museum admission. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2221 Grant St., Clinton. They museum is seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343. For more information, visit www.thesawmillmuseum.org or go to facebook.com/TheSawmillMuseum
• Eleventh annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day will take place Sept. 10. A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. Committee member Jeff Beckwith said the day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookie and soft drinks is included for all who attend and each child will receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt. A drawing for a gun will be after the event. While the day is designed for children, parents and younger siblings may attend as well and will be given the free lunch. Parents are encouraged to stay with their child during the all-day event, if possible. Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10. Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939.
SEPT. 11
• The Clinton Half Marathon, 10K and 5K routes are now available for viewing on the Clinton Half Marathon website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. With a Downtown Start and Finish line, runners will be able to cheer on family and friends as they cross the finish, all while being close to the awards ceremony and 11th Annual Hy-Vee Post-Race Party.
The Clinton Half Marathon committee is working with Brown’s Shoe Fit Company to hold a special “Packet Pick-Up” time on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Brown’s Shoe Fit.
The featured running events begin Sept. 11th at 7:30 a.m. Race distances include a 5K Run/Walk, 10K and Half Marathon. There is a strict 3-hour course limit. Online registrations may be made at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. All participants receive a race tee, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon. After the race on Sunday, the Hy-Vee Post Race Party will feature beer on top from the LumberKings and music from DJ Andy Sokolovich. For more information or to register, visit www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.