FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— A Carry Concealed class will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2020 N. Third St. in Clinton. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and residents of Iowa. The cost is $50. A valid ID is required. Call or text Stacey Bussie at 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 1
MARCH 3
— Soup and conversation are on the menu at 6 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. The Lenten series Care of Our Common Home commemorates the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato Sí: On the Care of Our Common Home." The day's topic will be Awe, Wonder and the Sacred Connection.
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.
MARCH 5
— The Clinton Herald will host a coffee and conversation at at Homer's Deli and Sweetheart Bakery from 8-10 a.m. Residents can tell the Herald what matters to them and sign a petition to save the LumberKings.
MARCH 6
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have desserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— The Fulton High School Thespians will present their Winter One-acts in the Fulton High School’s west gym. They will present "The 10 Best Worst Things about High School" by M.G. Davison, "An Absolutely True Story as Told By a Bunch of Lying Liars" by Ian McWethy and "It’s not you, It’s Me" by Don Zolidis. All three plays are comedies and are being produced by special arrangements with Playscripts, Inc.. The one acts are directed by seniors Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Sara Norman, Alexis Bueno, Ally Curley, Brennen Bly and Sydney Norman. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and may be purchased at the door. Curtain time is 7 p.m.
MARCH 7
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a legislative coffee at 9 a.m. with Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton. The event is free and open to the public.
