JULY 31
• Wild Rose Casino and Resort presents Backyard Bash featuring Brushville at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The free outdoor event will feature The Charlattans as the opening act. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, but coolers will not be allowed.
• Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
AUGUST 1
• The Old School will perform a concert as part of a series being held at NelsonCorp Field. The night is presented by World Finance. The Sixth Avenue North gate will be open at 5 p.m., with the band beginning at 6 p.m. The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left-field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area. Admission is $5. The LumberKings are offering $3 cans of beer, along with a surprise food special. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.
AUGUST 2
• Spring Valley Reformed Church welcomes Trinity Men’s Quartet to its outdoor stage Sunday, August 2, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free will offering will be taken.
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 6
• Spring Valley Reformed Church of Fulton welcomes The Browns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The Browns, from LeMars, Iowa, have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago. The church will take a freewill offering during the event. Spring Valley is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton.
AUGUST 8
• The Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the only touring “Lumber Jill” show in North America, will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
AUGUST 15
• Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
