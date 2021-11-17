NOV. 18
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton, through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Beaver Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at the Lost Nation Wildlife Area. Call 563-357-0759 to register.
NOV. 19
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature turkey talk with Miss Jessica. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 20
— Informational, Referral and Assistance Services will host trivia night at Slops, 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams can contain up to eight people, and the event will be limited to 14 teams. Call 563-243-5818 to reserve a spot.
— Timber Lake Playhouse presents a Beatles tribute at 7 p.m. BritBeat, a nationally acclaimed Beatles show, will present the music of the Fab Four with six costume changes and a multimedia backdrop. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature fun facts about turkeys. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Turkey fun facts and turkey crafts will educate and entertain children at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. during the weekly Saturday Special. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 21
— Rastrelli's Curbside Service Pasta Dinner will rails money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. Meals will be delivered curbside at Rastrelli's Tuscany. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger eat free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600 to order.
— River Arts Center hosts an artist's reception from 1-3 p.m. for its fall exhibit. The annual membership show displays art created by members of the Clinton Art Association through Dec. 24. River Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
— After taking time away from performing during the pandemic, RiverChor returns with its fall concert. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit RiverChor.org.
— Clinton Women of Moose present their annual Winter Wonderland Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Vendors will sell gift items and baked goods. Lunch will be sold during the event. For more information about the fundraiser, contact Jo Ann Huff at 563-357-2270.
NOV. 22
NOV. 22
NOV. 23
— Clinton County Conservation's Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche.
— Friends of Rock Creek will meet at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the park may attend.
— Clinton County Conservation has open range for air rifles at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. CCC is opening the Air Rifle Range in the basement of the Eco Center for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use CCC equipment, under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be 9 or older and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up for either ome-hour session.
NOV. 24
— The Victory Center's annual Thanksgiving banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. at Yourd Gym at Clinton High School. Prizes, cash and food boxes will be given away. Sign up at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. S. or call 563-242-9016. Seating is limited.
NOV. 24
— Murphy's Pub, at 613 10th St. in DeWitt, welcomes DJ Powerplay from 8 p.m. to midnight.
— Three on the Tree will play at The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill, 112 First St. in Charlotte, at 8 p.m.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 26
— Savanna Museum and Cultural Center Festival of Trees opens at 406 Main Street from 4-7 p.m. The Trees can be viewed at the museum Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. through Dec. 12. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
— Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm opens for the season at 7250 Garden Plain Rd. in Fulton, Illinois. The store and tree farm are open as normal this year, and Christmas picture mini-sessions are available at the farm for $25. The farm will have children's activities as well.
— DeWitt Theater Company presents a night of comedy with G.I.T. Improv at 7 p.m. The family-friendly show is a fundraiser for building improvements to the Operathouse at 716 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt.
