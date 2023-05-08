To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at clintonherald.com/events/#/
MAY 9
• Mindfulness Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., at the Lyons Branch Library. Clinton-area seniors are invited to participate in different mindfulness activities with friends, both new and old, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Practicing mindfulness, or focusing on the present, can have a positive impact on one’s health and well-being. This week’s activity is completing a jigsaw puzzle or playing cards.
MAY 10
• Hamilton Tapken Prairie Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Hamilton Tapken Prairie, 16639 60th Ave., Onslow. East of Iowa 136 along 60th Avenue and 170th Street.
• A free community meal, The Table, is served each Wednesday at CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave., in Fulton, Illinois. The meal is served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The menu is hot ham and cheese sandwiches, peas and carrots, coleslaw, and assorted desserts.
• HiSet/ELA Information Night presented by Clinton Community College. Clinton Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Stop in to learn more about the HiSET and ELA programs offered through Clinton Community College. Free dinner will be provided to all attendees and their kids. Children’s program available during information night.
MAY 11
• Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Why Can’t I Stay Positive? Lyons Branch Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This free program explores depression, grief, and resilience as they relate to cancer. Featuring Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, Program Manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. This program is offered in-person and RSVP is required. All services are offered at no cost. To register for this program or for questions visit gildasclubqc.org or call (563) 326-7504.
• The CHS Class of 1955 will meet at Legends Bar and Grill at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. Everyone is welcome.
MAY 12
• The YWCA 50+ Club’s Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate “being strong and steady for life”, 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. Participants will be walking south 1/2 mile (heading toward the railroad bridge) and then turning back for the remaining 1/2 mile. During the walk, they will collect a total of five playing cards at stops along the way. Prizes will be awarded to the top three poker hands at the end of the one-mile walk. All are welcome to join the fun. A short program, “Senior Solutions” will be given by Chuck Duax, of Senior Health Insurance, at the end of the walk.
Treats will be served during this time. If you are interested in attending, stop in to sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. Water will be provided to walkers. There is no cost to participate; however, donations of personal hygiene products (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.) will be collected for the YWCA Empowerment Center.
• Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will host Revelation – A Tribute to Journey in the Wild Rose Courtyard, weather permitting. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a free, all-ages concert open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and there will be food and drinks available at the event. No coolers are allowed.
MAY 13
• Fulton Plant Sale at Cattail Park Fulton, Illinois. Primarily perennials with some annuals will be available. This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park just north of Fulton (follow 8th Avenue out of town toward the Fulton Golf course) on Friday, May 12 from 1-5 p.m. Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the following day. The actual sale will be Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m to noon. Most plants are priced at $2 and up. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. If you have questions as to digging and splitting plants, contact Jude at (563) 249-6115.